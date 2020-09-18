I suppose this will be a hard message to digest for anti-vaccines, whose favorite thesis is that the urgency to develop a coronavirus vaccine responds to a conspiracy by the large pharmaceutical industry (Big Pharma) to create a fictitious need and thus shoot their number of Benefits. It turns out that Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, GSK and five other multinational pharmaceutical companies announced last week their commitment to the demands of science and against pressure from Donald Trump, who is hell-bent on exhibiting some drug miracle before the November 3 elections. . He conspiracy You will attribute that commitment of the laboratories to a strategy of distraction, but you will be wrong again, because Big Pharma has very strong reasons to embrace the best science available.

If even well-informed people perceive that the pharmaceutical giants are complying with the urgency of political pressure, the anti-vaccines will not be alone in their skepticism about the drug’s safety and efficacy. In fact, this skepticism would be fully justified, since the approval protocols for a drug are there for a reason, and when they have to be modified it will have to be in peacetime, to call the post-pandemic period.

Governments are partially funding these investigations and citizens have the right to know them, without this implying violating any industrial secrets

That is why Trump has not only put pressure on the laboratories, but has also schemed to pervert the approval process itself, putting a series of more receptive characters at the head of his country’s drug agency (the FDA, a global reference). than those before the punches on the table that emerged from the oval office. It is easy to predict that these presidential maneuvers will eventually deteriorate the public image of the FDA and, incidentally, of the rest of the regulatory agencies in scientific matters. The latest has been the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), which will have a climate change denier in charge. Nor is this wear and tear on the FDA of interest in the least to Big Pharma, as the public will begin to distrust any drug approved by it.

There are other aspects, however, where the pharmaceutical industry is doing it fatal. The temporary stoppage of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine trials was not explained to the public by the company, but whispered by its CEO, Pascal Soriot, to a select group of businessmen brought together by the investment bank JP Morgan, informs The New York Times. Through this semi-opaque way, we learned that a participant had shown severe neurological symptoms. Even now, after testing has resumed, AstraZeneca has not disclosed any details. Pfizer exhibits similar opacity about its project to expand another trial to thousands of volunteers. Lack of transparency is common in this sector, but the current situation is anything but common. Governments are partially funding these investigations and citizens have the right to know about them, without violating any industrial secrets.

