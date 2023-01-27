There’s no mistaking the fact that when a zit emerges, it’s very tempting to pop it and get rid of the poison inside. The problem is, when you do that, you’re causing yourself more issues, as the act simply serves to spread bacteria to other areas. In this blog, we look at why you should avoid popping and start using overnight spot patches instead.

Not only does popping zits spread the problem, but it can also result in permanent dark spots and scarring. We’ve even seen occasions when the act of popping traps dead skin and sebum under the skin, causing even bigger, redder and more painful skin eruptions.

What Overnight Spot Patches Offer

At the size it is, your average spot patch is quite unassuming. Each one has a smooth side and a sticky side and attaches to the skin much in the same way a plaster does. On the sticky side, you’ll find a concentration of hydrocolloid gel that then seeps into the blemish and seek to heal it while drawing out all the impurities.

At the same time as ridding the affected area of bacteria, dead skin and dirt, spot patches work to bring down inflammation, soothe the skin and encourage rapid healing.

Are They Simple to Use?

One of the main USPs of overnight spot patches is just how simple they are to use. After cleaning the area in question fully with a gentle cleanser, it’s just a matter of placing one over each zit you have on your skin. The key really is prep, as you have to start with a clean area or you’ll just trap the dirt and grime in and end up with a bigger problem further down the road.

Pimple patches have become very popular for a variety of reasons:

They’re inexpensive

They’re really effective at what they do (when you use them right)

They work overnight, so you’ll hardly notice them on

Great when used in tandem with BP and salicylic products

They’re called ‘overnight’ patches because that’s the best time to use them and it also helps to protect your skin while you sleep. If you’ve ever had acne – particularly on your body – the friction that occurs when your roll about in bed can cause soreness and irritation.

With a spot patch on, you’re protected all night long, no matter how much to roll about in your sleep.

Not Tried Overnight Spot Patches Yet? Maybe Now’s the Time!

At the end of the day, your skin needs as much protection as it does in the morning. Your spots don’t simply stop becoming spots when you go to bed, so you need to protect your zits from your nighttime movements adequately enough so as to not make your zits worse.

Spot patches are great because they’re painless, cheap and they really work. The fact that they do their best when you’re asleep makes them even more appealing.

So, if you’ve not yet tried them out, perhaps it’s time you did! Even if it improves your breakouts by 10%, isn’t that worth investing a few bucks in? We think so.