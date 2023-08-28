From the creators of SHIVERor the brothers Barney and Charlie Manzies, is preparing to arrive on Kickstarters their second project: Don’t Play this Game. It is an adventure in the form of a single-player tabletop role-playing game, which will start its campaign on the famous crowdfunding site from October 3, 2023and will end on November 2, 2023.

The aim of Don’t Play this Game is to make the player feel inside their own horror movie. Although it is for play only, it also exists a crazy way to involve other people, through the Legacy itemswhich will allow the player to curse others to continue their story, or to live one based on the experiences of the other (like a chain letter).

The events that the player will live will come sign inwhether it’s writing a diary, taking a photo, or noting the chilling word that has appeared on the mirror.

The adventure will be published by Parable Gamesand will include a Core Book of more than 100 pages with instructions for the player, a collection of events that can be mixed in different ways to create hundreds of unique stories.

Clearly on Kickstarter there will also be unique (and terrifying) items as exclusives. The Handcrafter box set contains relics and artifacts of previous players, and an expansion booklet to explore the specific cursed story related to the specific box (there are 3 different designs) Of course we will have more details on this when the campaign opens.