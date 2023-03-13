In 2007, an underwater dystopia set in the 50s hit the market that would become one of the most influential games of this century: bioshock. As a shooter and action game (and a bit survival horror) in the first person, the game worked just as well as as a critique of a certain political system: the ultraliberal objectivism advocated by the writer Ayn Rand. Its bases were simple and narratively very effective: a man ends up in an apparently utopian place that had gone haywire due to the misuse of a substance that had advanced society and granted powers to those who consumed it. If that game implicitly criticized individualism, now comes its reply from the other side of the mirror, Atomic Heartfrom the Russian developer Mundfish, which playably takes the lessons learned from bioshock (the mix between weapons and powers) and conceptually raises a critique from the other political extreme: the failure of the communist utopia.

It is a pity. Atomic Heart it has the financial strength of a blockbuster, a superb artistic, conceptual and even iconographic design, and yet it doesn’t stop working. Because? It is a term that some abuse within the world of video games, but its sin receives a precise and accurate name: ludonarrative dissonance. Let’s try to explain it.

The first hours of the game take place in underground, closed and delimited settings and in which we are clear about what to do and where to go. That beginning, not by chance the most similar to bioshock, it’s great. But those first hours take a radical turn when we surface and the game reveals its commitment to an open world in which we can even drive to reach our next objectives. What used to be concrete is now abstract and what used to be an obligation is now freedom of movement in a world full of houses to loot and optional places to explore.

But there is a problem. Everything is full of enemies. There are robots in infinite number. Flying robots that repair the enemies we kill. Every step we take is suffering. Each house that we explore is a hell of a difficulty that, moreover, is not rewarded with anything interesting. That is, while the explicit message that the game gives us is “explore”, the implicit message is the opposite: don’t face the enemies, don’t explore that house or that factory, hide, tiptoe through this open world. That is, the implicit message is: don’t play my game. there is the ludonarrative dissonance.

Because? Probably to lengthen the game. What could have been a good 13 hour game is mercilessly stretched to last 30. Again, why? Well, because it is supposed to be what people want: open worlds, almost infinite elements of customization and improvement of weapons and powers, optional areas that we can explore. All those elements that could enrich a game, in this case, only muddy it: they only manage to make an experience clumsy, which, if more contained, would be wonderful.

The main character, moreover, is responsive and insufferable; a manual alpha male, reminiscent of the iconic Duke Nukem, cigar included. Choosing to use a character like this can be more or less liked, but after all it is a creative decision. What about the open world, no. That is, no matter how you look at it, a failure. An error when making a video game, because it betrays the spirit that the game itself asked for, to adapt it to what people are supposed to want. Saving the distances, it is as if Almodóvar shoehorned a superhero into his latest film because, well, it is what he plays.

Well thought, not such bad news. It has gone wrong this time, but the mere fact of talking about “what the game itself asked for” leads us to a creative nucleus, to an artistic essence that the work contains. Videogames are already at that point, and it is convenient to analyze them that way, analyze them for what the wickerwork of a work allows us to glimpse of what could have been. Only then will they come to give their best version. And only in this way will they be able to convince the art personnel that they contain within their bosom.

