Don’t Nod is one of the most successful software houses in recent years, despite the niche genre of narrative adventures which are the specialty of the house. After the overwhelming success of Life is Strange (2 is coming to Nintendo Switch), by Vampyr and the highly regarded Gerda, the team is ready for new challenges.

It’s the account that tells us Twitter journal of Don’t Not, which he published this image complete with a description that reads: “A little taste of what Don’t Nod Montreal is doing! Doesn’t it take you back to your childhood days? We are looking for talents to add to the team of this new adventure!”.

There is also a link that opens at nominations available on the official website of the software house. The image is actually a nostalgic fag created ad hoc: it seems to be catapulted into a 90s living room, complete with a console clearly inspired by the nintendo 64.

We expect a new narrative adventure from the minds of Don’t Nodaimed especially at an audience that regrets its childhood: to find out we just have to wait new developmentsprobably resulting from the turnout in the link below the image.

In the meantime, we leave you some reviews of Don’t Nod titles, for those who still don’t know this particular software house: Life is Strange: True Colors and Vampyr.