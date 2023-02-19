DON’T NOD has several ongoing projects, one of which is a big action RPG which the French team identifies, at the moment, with the code name “Project 12” and which should represent a very important game in the plans of the studio author of Life is Strange and Vampyr.

The team is quite busy at the moment: the new Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was recently announced, which should be released in the course of 2023, in addition to Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, while there could also be another title together with this mysterious one Project 12.

Last month, in fact, what should be the first image of the new adventure of the authors of Life is Strange emerged: considering that the connected game has been defined as a narrative adventure, it would appear to be something different from Project 12.

In fact, the latter should be an action role-playing game equipped with “very rich game mechanics”, which allow players to “immerse themselves in even more engaging stories”. This is scheduled for release on 2025so there is still a lot of work to do and a lot of time to get back to talking about it, perhaps with an official presentation.

The team recently carried out a capital increase of 40 million euros which also has among its objectives the strengthening of plans in the RPG field, given that DON’T NOD considers this genre a “very promising segment”.