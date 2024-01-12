Don't Nod posted some sort of retrospective of his 2023 with an interesting celebratory video that retraces the results obtained in the year just ended, in particular with regards to releases on the market both on the development and publishing fronts, as well as preparing ourselves for the new for 2024.

2023 was in fact an important year for Don't Nod, which saw the French label also establish itself as publisher and not just as a development team, having completed a significant transition for a studio that started from a small size.

In the video we can therefore see some important events of this past year.

Among the games launched we find some internal productions and various indies that have been published under the new Don't Nod label for publishing, such as Gerda: A Flame in Winter, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie and Jusant, all of which have been remarkably well received positive.