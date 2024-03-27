The last two games are developed externally. These are the titles of Tolima and Tiny Bull Studios. Tolima is developing Koira a “hand-drawn musical adventure” to be published by Don't Nod.

Five games will be developed internally and among these the only one announced so far is Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, announced during The Game Awards 2023 and which aims to be the beginning of a series composed of several semi-independent but still connected games.

Don't Nod revealed that it is currently in the works seven games of which four have not yet been announced.

The Don't Nod teams

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was recently released

Don't Nod has regrouped in three internal divisions, dedicated to RPGs, narrative adventures and action-adventure games. Each section will have its own focus, but the studio will still encourage “collaboration and sharing of ideas.”

“We have the action RPG team, [Sophie Filip, dirigente di Don’t Nod] he talked about it with Vampyr and Banishers. We have the Montreal studio, which is also very important for us with the Life is Strange team. And we also have another branch in Paris, which is the action adventure branch,” said the CEO Oskar Guilbert to IGN USA in an interview.

“We believe that, even in response to what is happening in the industry, we must focus on games rated AA or slightly higher, without necessarily entering the AAA panorama. So it's a little easier for us to focus our efforts and our different talents to avoid finding ourselves in the situation of having to make difficult decisions. So, focusing and building is our main focus right now.”

We remind you that Don't Nod recently published Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.