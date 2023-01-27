DON’T NODthe authoring team of Life is Strangeshowed the first image of his new one narrative adventure, which however does not yet have an official name nor details. The studio, however, is looking for personnel who can contribute to the development of the game.

After the change of identity from DONTNOD to DON’T NOD last May, work on new projects is in full swing and this seems very interesting, at least according to what is suggested by the screenshot, in which we see a consoles from the late 90s definitely similar to the Nintendo 64.

“Here’s a little taste of what DON’T NOD Montreal is preparing for you,” reads the post posted on Twitter. “Does it bring back childhood memories? We’re looking for talented people to join the Montreal team to work on this narrative-driven game!”

We are therefore talking about a production made by the Canadian studios of the company directed by Oskar Guilbert, which in the space of fourteen years has given life to a series of really interesting franchises: from Remember Me to the aforementioned Life is Strange, from Vampyr to Twin Mirror.