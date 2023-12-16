Federal Law No. (13) of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance represents an important shift in the country’s legislative system, taking into account the humanitarian aspect of the future of workers, specifically in the private and federal government sectors, if they stop working for one reason or another.

In all honesty, I am surprised by the slowness of some people to register in the system, which finally prompted the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to begin imposing financial fines against them, or against those who are not committed to paying the installments due to them to the system, which, by the way, are symbolic amounts that cannot burden any employee, regardless of his income. It is five dirhams per month for those whose salary is less than 16 thousand dirhams per month, and 10 dirhams for those whose salary exceeds that.

The system provides a comprehensive umbrella of protection for the worker from a day that no one wishes, in which the person loses his job for reasons that may be beyond the control of any party. Therefore, there is no justification for not participating. Indeed, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation does not need to impose subscription on anyone or violate those who are not compliant, but it They do this out of concern for the interest and safety of everyone, including those who are slow and unaware of the importance of the system to them.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set a fine of 400 dirhams for those who are not committed to participating in the system, and 200 dirhams for every employee who does not commit to paying the periodic installments. It has provided a mechanism for paying the fine in installments, and has even made it possible to submit a request for exemption from it upon submitting the supporting documents for that. This in general shows that the motive behind this The measure is to urge people to take advantage of the law and protect themselves from the consequences of disruption.

What everyone must realize is that losing a job is a possibility everywhere in the world, and what distinguishes a civilized country from others is providing a guarantee that protects the employee if he is exposed to this, and this is what the UAE provides through this important legislation. The person who pays five dirhams per month will receive a salary. My compensation is 10,000 dirhams per month for three months if he is unemployed, and the person who pays 10 dirhams per month gets 20,000 dirhams per month for the same period, which is sufficient to join a new job and continue a safe, stable life.

The state has enacted this important legislation in conjunction with the recent amendments to the Labor Law, to ensure, on the one hand, an attractive work environment for investors, and on the other hand, to provide a financial and social umbrella for workers. We must not waste this opportunity that guarantees us job security in a country we love, which is the Emirates. .



Arbitrator and legal advisor