If you are thinking of renewing your iPhone or have a question between the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the iPhone 14 Pro Max, we present you with an offer for one of the best devices in the line of high-end smartphones designed and marketed by Apple.

If you don’t want to pay from $25,999 for 6 months without interest, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is almost the same and even has a price with discount.

Since the iPhone 13 Pro Max was for sale at 1,200 euros, approximately $23,000 Mexican pesos, it is currently at a cost of 900 euros, almost $18,000 Mexican pesos, for which it can be purchased in stores with a guarantee such as BackMarket or Amazon, where they offer refurbished devices, certified by experts.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been classified as the most complete and advanced iPhone, however, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is different mainly because of the front camera, or Face ID, and it has a new function called Dynamic Island, which allows you to see and touch the information on the screen of what you are doing.

Now we present the characteristics of the 13 Pro Max:

Colors:

Silver

Graphite

Golden

alpine blue

alpine green

Dimensions:

Height: 16.08 cm

Width: 3″

Thickness: 0.76cm

Screen:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) with ProMotion technology

Processor: