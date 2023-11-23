Thursday, November 23, 2023, 08:15

















It’s been a few years since Black Friday has become a kind of tsunami that overwhelms everything. The world of travel is no exception. Hotels, getaways, trips, activities… there is nothing that is not subjected to the promotional power of that black week, because, in fact, it is no longer Black Friday, but rather it is the BlackWeek.

But when it comes to bargains, you should not be defeated by appearances, since all that glitters is not gold. The other way around. If you look closely, not all offers that are launched on the market are competitive. And, to distinguish the wheat from the chaff, we let ourselves be guided by the Travelzoo team, expert tourism journalists who analyze hundreds of offers for all types of trips every week to select the most powerful ones. On this occasion, They tell us which are the 3 most outstanding that they have prepared in their selection of travel offers for Black Friday.

Hotels in the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Andalusia with up to 40% discount







We start this list of the top Black Friday offers with sun, sea and relaxation at World of Hyatt chain hotels. Because let’s not forget that when the cold and short days of winter take over the Peninsula, the Canary Islands continue to maintain warm temperatures and the beaches remain open to the public. If you are attracted more the coves of the Balearic Islands or the fun in the south of Spainthe generous discounts of this promotion continue for next spring.

Of course, you have to hurry: this promotion will expire next Sunday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. You can take advantage of this campaign for your trips until December 2024.

Getaway to Tuscany 4 days with flights from €229









Our second proposal is a complete bargain. Those who like the most Italian essence of Tuscany are in luck: we are facing a getaway at the Fattoria Degli Usignoli hotel, located in the fields of Valdarno and the slopes of the Chianti valley. Ideal for exploring the beautiful landscapes that surround the towns of Florence, Siena or Arezzo. A marvel. The good thing about this offer is that, in addition to the 3 nights in a hotel, includes round trip flights from Spain for a price that does not exceed €250 per person. Unbeatable.

We have verified that at this very low price there is a limited availability in January and March, although you can also choose the dates that best suit you in spring and until October 2024.

The best of Morocco in one week for €499









Very recently, the Exoticca travel agency launched this Black Friday offer to Morocco. This is half the normal price -€499 per person, just as you hear – what is making it a success. And it is not a basic trip, on the contrary, it has a lot of things that make it one of those very complete organized trips: to startthe hotels are selected for their charm, Then the itinerary will take you through cities like Marrakech, Rabat or Fez, through the Atlas Mountains, or, if that were not enough, to explore the dunes of the Sahara Desert. Quite an adventure.

We have detected the dates on which you can take advantage of this extraordinary price that are with departures in January and February. Be careful, there are very few places left.

