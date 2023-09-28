The Peruvian novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, ‘Perdóname’, arrives on the América TV signal today, September 27. What time does chapter 1 come out? Here we tell you.
‘Forgive me’ on América TV LIVE | Today, September 27, Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, along with their 2 children, Mikael and Fernanda Miyashiro, will present chapter 1 of the Peruvian novel. This new production has a luxury cast, made up of great national actors and actresses and will be broadcast live at 9.40 pm. If you want to be up to date on the confirmed premiere time, how to watch online for free, the full cast and more news, Here we leave you all the details of the América Televisión soap opera.
‘Forgive me’ LIVE on América TV: follow HERE the premiere of the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos
What criticism has the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’ received?
Although the novel ‘Forgive me’ has not yet been released, this new América TV production has already received criticism from the Peruvian public, but not for its plot, but for the fact that Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos act together after the ampays.
What character will Fernanda Miyashiro play in the novel ‘Forgive me’?
Fernanda Miyashirothe daughter of actors Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will also have a role in the novel ‘Forgive me’. However, unlike her brother, she will not be the daughter of the ‘Chino’ character, but rather Enzo, who will be Lara’s new partner.
What character will Mikael Miyashiro play in the novel ‘Forgive me’?
The eldest son of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, Mikael Miyashirowill make his acting debut in the novel ‘Forgive me’. His character will be Joaquín, Lito Acosta’s son; That is, just like in real life, they will be father and son.
Aldo Miyashiro wrote the script for the novel ‘Forgive me’
In a recent interview, the producer Michelle Alexander indicated that Aldo Miyashiro He was the one who wrote the script of the novel ‘Forgive me’, which he plays alongside his ex-partner Érika Villalobos and their two children. In addition, director Del Barrio Porducciones highlighted the actor’s quality as a scriptwriter.
What channel is América TV in Peru?
The Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will air on the channel America TV. Below, we leave you the numbers to tune in from the operators in Peru.
DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)
Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)
Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)
Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)
Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)
Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)
Cable Peru: channel 4
Vision Peru: channel 4
Best Cable: channel 4
Star Globalcom: channel 13
What role will the children of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro have in ‘Perdóname’?
As indicated in an interview, Aldo Miyashiro’s children, Fernanda and Mikael Miyashiro will also participate in the novel, and will play Joaquín and Renata, respectively. Joaquín is the son of Lito and Lara, who will come into conflict when he sees his father leave prison. For her part, Renata is Lara’s daughter with Enzo, her new partner.
What is the cast of the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’?
Below we show you the cast of the novel ‘Perdóname’ with Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro:
– Aldo Miyashiro as Lito Acosta
– Érika Villalobos as Lara Ferrara
– Mikael Miyashiro as Joaquín
– Fernanda Miyashiro as Renata
– Vania Torres as Ivana
– Stephany Orúe as Margarita
– Andrés Salas as Fabián
– Emilram Cossío as Samuel
– Fernando Luque as Pablo
– Sebastián Monteghirfo as Blass
– Roberto Moll as Alberto
– Lourdes Berninzon as Victoria
What is the new novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos about?
The synopsis of the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’ shows that it will take us to a world where the wounds left by love between the characters of Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos they remain: “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles, but also of redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?”
“All the evidence incriminated him. And, after 15 years, he will regain his freedom… but the real prison is still inside him. Will he be able to do justice?”, he stated in the second trailer presented by América Televisión.
How to watch América TV GO FREE ONLINE?
In case you do not have access to the open signal of America TV to see the Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’you can enter the channel’s official website or download its application America TVGO. In both services, you can watch the new series by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos completely free, LIVE and ONLINE.
Where to see ‘Perdóname’, the novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?
The soap opera ‘Perdóname’ will be broadcast exclusively on the screens of America TV. However, if you cannot see the channel’s new proposal on your television, you can access America TVGOthe channel’s official platform, where you can enjoy the premiere of ‘Perdóname’ ONLINE.
What time does the novel ‘Perdóname’ premiere on América TV LIVE?
‘Forgive me’ will be part of América TV’s prime time and will start at 9.40 pm, immediately after ‘There is room at the bottom’. This new production will replace ‘Luz de luna 3’, another successful fiction on the Peruvian channel, in the schedule.
When does the novel ‘Perdóname’ premiere LIVE on América TV?
Under the production of Michelle Alexander, the América TV novel ‘Perdóname’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The fiction will star Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos and will feature the television debut of their children Mikael and Fernanda, who In addition, they will make their professional acting debut.
