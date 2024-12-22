Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), the liquid gold of any kitchen, is experiencing its most premium moment. Its price is reaching figures worthy of Michelin stars, and it is a food and not a dish. This Christmas, while you are thinking about that special recipe for family dinner, you have surely realized that a simple splash of oil already seems like a luxury. But don’t worry, don’t panic: your croquettes, roasts and salads won’t have to do without the magical touch of good oil.

Let’s be honest, at Christmas no one wants to sacrifice the authentic taste of olive oil. Therefore, the good news is that at El Comprador de La Vanguardia we have found AEOVE with up to 40% off. An outrageously good price on bottles and jugs so you can enjoy the oil without having to make a big investment.

Virgin Olive Oil from Jaén

41% discount

Virgin Olive Oil from Jaén Miravia

This is a 5 liter bottle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Jaén. It has been made by a cooperative, Virgen de la Estrella, and its quality is highly acclaimed by users, who have not hesitated to leave comments on Miravia praising its quality and good packaging.

4 units of Carbonell mild olive oil

24% discount



4 units of Carbonell mild olive oil Miravia

The quality of Carbonell oil is known, so this savings pack is a great option to buy and store these holidays. This is a pack of 4 bottles of 1 liter of oil each. A quality oil that you can buy at a great discount and that will arrive home well packaged.

Pack of 4 bottles of Extra Virgin Olive Oil of 5 liters

33% discount



Pack of 4 bottles of Extra Virgin Olive Oil of 5 liters Miravia

If your thing is to buy in large quantities, because you know that it is a product that you need and spend, this pack of 4 5-liter bottles will be your best purchase. Discover the pure essence of nature with Fuenteoliva Extra Virgin Olive Oil. This oil is obtained through a meticulous mechanical pressing process, a method that ensures that all the beneficial properties of the oil remain intact, preserving its freshness and quality.

La Flor De Malaga Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 5 liters

39% discount



La Flor De Malaga Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 5 liters Miravia

La Flor de Málaga Olive Oil is the favorite of some users due to its quality, which is why they have not hesitated to buy it on several occasions, as can be seen in some comments about the product on Miravia. Many praise that it is a “very well-made oil, with detailed and fast shipping.” So don’t think twice and buy your 5 liter bottle at the best price.

