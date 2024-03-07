Every adult Russian national project “Healthcare” has the right to regularly undergo a free comprehensive medical examination. It is carried out every three years, and starting from 40 years old – annually, even if there are no health complaints. Such medical examination helps to identify dangerous diseases in the early stages and prevent their development. Lenta.ru studied how it works today.

Reveal the hidden threat

To effectively prevent the development of serious diseases in adults in Russia, regular medical examinations are carried out. This is a set of measures that includes a preventive medical examination and additional examination methods to identify and prevent chronic non-communicable diseases and risk factors for their development. Based on the results of the medical examination, a health group will be determined and, if necessary, a clinical observation group if the examination reveals a particular disease that requires control.

Medical examination allows you to identify health abnormalities that can lead to the development of serious illnesses, and most importantly, diagnose dangerous diseases at an early stage, when treatment brings the most effective results.

The screening plan includes an examination by a physician and testing to identify risk factors and targeted testing for symptoms of respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and glaucoma.

Prevention and timely treatment of diseases are among the priorities national project “Healthcare”. Free preventive examinations and medical examinations help with this.

The national project “Healthcare”, which is being implemented by decision of the President of Russia, provides everyone with the opportunity to undergo a comprehensive examination of the body every year

Examinations and examinations are carried out free of charge, even if there are no health complaints, and the process of contacting a medical organization is simplified to the limit to make medical examination as accessible as possible. To receive a referral you only need to have a passport and a compulsory medical insurance policy.

Clinical examination is carried out in the clinic. For the convenience of people, there are different ways to issue directions. The easiest one is to sign up in the “Health” section on the “State Services” portal. You can also sign up for a medical examination by phone or contact the reception desk.

Photo: Denis Abramov / RIA Novosti

Sequential control

The main goal of medical examination is to identify unobvious problems when a person does not complain about health, but a time bomb is already ticking in his body, which can lead to irreversible consequences. And if you catch the disease in the bud, then there is a high chance of restoring your health completely.

At the age of 18 to 39, medical examinations are carried out every three years, and starting from the age of 40, health is checked annually. Depending on age, an examination plan has been drawn up, taking into account the greatest risks of developing a particular disease. It is important to remember that the older you get, the more important it is to monitor the condition of your body.

The first stage of clinical examination consists of a preventive examination and medical examinations – screenings to identify signs of chronic non-communicable diseases and risk factors for their development.

Also, as part of the medical examination, but more often than a preventive examination – once every two years – fluorography is done to detect respiratory diseases. From the age of 40, fluorography is done annually.

From 18 to 39 years of age, a general preventive examination is carried out, including to detect cancer; for women it necessarily includes screening to detect malignant neoplasms of the cervix

People aged 40 to 64 years are additionally screened annually for lung cancer. During the same period, screening for cancer of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum is carried out once every 45 years. Colon screening is performed every two years, and women are screened for breast cancer. Men are screened for prostate cancer every five years from age 45 to 60, and then again at age 64. From the age of 65, screening for colon cancer is carried out annually.

Based on the results of the first stage of medical examination, the therapist determines the health group of the person who has undergone a preventive examination and decides whether there are medical indications for additional examinations and examinations to clarify the diagnosis at the second stage.

If at the first stage of medical examination signs of the disease are detected, then at the second stage additional examinations are carried out to establish and clarify the diagnosis.

Based on the results of the second stage of clinical examination, the therapist makes a diagnosis, determines the health group, and, if there are indications, then the clinical observation group. If necessary, the therapist issues a referral for consultations with narrow specialists and medical studies that go beyond the scope of medical examination. If malignant neoplasms are suspected, consultations are held with an oncologist, gynecologist, urologist, dermatovenereologist, proctologist or other specialized specialist.

Photo: Kirill Zykov / AGN “Moscow”

Cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases remain the main cause of mortality in Russia. Moreover, they can be successfully treated if only the patient himself monitors the condition of his body and follows the recommendations of doctors. The main thing is not to start the disease. Clinical examination plays a big role in identifying cardiovascular diseases, which in the initial stage are often asymptomatic.

For example, the development of atherosclerosis is indicated by an increase in cholesterol in the blood. If you miss the opportunity to take action at an early stage, the development of atherosclerosis can lead to coronary heart disease, atherosclerotic rejection of leg vessels, and myocardial infarction. Atherosclerosis of cerebral vessels carries a risk of Alzheimer's disease and stroke, which can result in paralysis and blindness.

Hypertension (arterial hypertension) also leads to serious damage to the structure of the brain. Increased pressure damages the walls of blood vessels, causing ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, cerebrovascular accident, myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, coronary heart disease, chronic heart and kidney failure, ocular hemorrhage, swelling and atrophy of the optic nerve. And although it’s very easy to control blood pressure these days, many people don’t want to do it until they feel really bad.

Blood pressure measurement, electrocardiogram and cholesterol tests are included in the medical examination program for everyone

Also, a preventive examination includes weight control, and this also helps to identify cardiovascular diseases, since obesity provokes the development of atherosclerosis and diabetes. In order not to miss the development of the disease, you just need to take advantage of the opportunity provided national project “Healthcare”, and undergo regular medical examinations. This requires very little effort, despite the fact that health and, perhaps, even life itself are at stake.

Photo: Alexey Filippov / RIA Novosti

Oncological diseases

Cancer is perceived by many as a death sentence, although modern medicine has many remedies that can restore health to those who are ill. It is much easier to do this if the disease is detected at an early stage. In the clinical examination program, the diagnosis of malignant oncological neoplasms occupies one of the main places.

Preventive examination as part of medical examination covers all organs and systems of the body. The Russian healthcare system has developed the detection of such common oncological diseases as cancer of the lung, thyroid gland, stomach, small and large intestines, skin, mucous membranes, lymph nodes, oral cavity, mammary glands, cervix in women, prostate gland in men. Blood tests can detect liver cancer and hematological pathologies, including leukemia.

If during the clinical examination critical deviations from the norm are discovered, a more in-depth examination will be prescribed to identify their cause. For example, if a malignant neoplasm of the lung is suspected, the patient is sent for a computed tomography scan, which can detect tumors measuring 2-3 millimeters. Malignant oncological neoplasms of the stomach, esophagus and duodenum are detected using esophagogastroduodenoscopy.

If colon cancer (colorectal cancer) is detected at an early stage, treatment leads to remission in 90 percent of cases. Screening for colorectal cancer is carried out by examining stool for occult blood using an immunohistochemical qualitative or quantitative method. If colon cancer is suspected, either a colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy is performed.

10 times managed to reduce mortality from cervical cancer in Russia thanks to regular cytological examination of smears of the cervix and cervical canal

This research method makes it possible to detect cancer of the mucous membranes and skin with up to 95 percent accuracy.

Breast cancer ranks first in the prevalence of cancer among women in Russia. Wherein, according to According to the Russian Ministry of Health, almost 74 percent of breast cancer cases in the country are detected at an early stage, while according to international standards, more than 64 percent is considered a good indicator. This indicator is ensured by medical examination, which includes regular mammography – an X-ray examination of the mammary glands, which detects cancer at an early stage with an accuracy of 90 percent, long before the first symptoms of the disease appear.

A blood test for PSA (prostate specific antigen), which is included in the clinical examination program, helps not to miss the opportunity to diagnose prostate cancer at an early stage. If you start treatment in a timely manner, you can cope with the disease even without surgery. In addition, the level of PSA in the blood may increase as a result of the development of an inflammatory process in the genitals or benign prostate adenoma. So regular medical examinations, especially after 40 years, when the risk of these diseases increases, becomes especially important for men.

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

Diabetes

During medical examination at any age, screening for diabetes mellitus is mandatory.

Patients with diabetes may not realize their problem for years until changes in the body become critical.

Therefore, checking blood sugar levels to diagnose the disease is especially important.

Diabetes mellitus occurs as a consequence of a disruption of the endocrine system, when insufficient production of the hormone insulin by the pancreas interferes with the absorption of glucose. This leads to hyperglycemia – a persistent increase in blood glucose, which, in turn, causes disruption of all types of metabolism in the body: carbohydrate, fat, protein, mineral and water-salt. If left untreated, diabetes can lead to complications associated with vascular damage.

Clinical examination ensures early diagnosis of diabetes mellitus, when treatment allows you to restore health and avoid complications that can lead to severe disability and premature death. Modern medicine has effective means to maintain the quality of life of patients with diabetes at the level of healthy people, if they strictly follow the doctor’s recommendations.