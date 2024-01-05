The Golden Globes 2024 will begin a new awards season for the best in the film industry. The ceremony, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotellocated in Los Angeles, will be held on Sunday, January 7 and will bring together the greatest exponents of cinema who stood out throughout 2023. For these awards, the list of nominees elevates 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' as great favorites , films that could win up to 9 and 8 statuettes, respectively.

If you don't want to miss anything about one of the most important awards ceremonies in the world of cinema, in the following note we will tell you on which channel you can enjoy this ceremony, which will be hosted by Jo Koy52-year-old American actor and comedian.

On which channel to watch the Golden Globes 2024?

The 2024 edition of the Golden Globes It can be seen through the TNT signal for all of Latin America and the United States.. It should be remembered that the ceremony will feature several presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Will Ferrel, Michelle Yeoh, Amanda Bassett and others. Below, we show you a list of the different channels in which you can tune the signal. TNT in different countries.

What channel is TNT in Peru?

The ceremony of Golden Globes 2024 It can be seen in Peru from 8:00 pm Check the different services here to find the channel:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD) Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD) Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD) Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

What channel is TNT in Mexico?

In Mexico, the Golden Globes They will start at 7:00 pm and you will be able to watch the TNT ceremony on the following channels:

Megacable: Channel 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

Channel 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD) Total Play: Channel 435

Channel 435 Izzy: Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD) StarTV: Channel 415

Channel 415 Dish: Channel 370 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Channel 370 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD) Sky: Channel 415 (SD) and Channel 1415 (HD).

What channel is TNT in Argentina?

Argentina will be able to experience the event of the Golden Globes 2024 from 10.00 pm through the TNT signal, which you will see on these channels:

DirecTV: Channel 502 and 1502 (HD)

Channel 502 and 1502 (HD) Antinina: Channel 69

Channel 69 CPETV: Channel 204 (SD/Digital) and Channel 704 (HD)

Channel 204 (SD/Digital) and Channel 704 (HD) TVCO: Channel 308 (SD/Digital) and Channel 702 (HD)

Channel 308 (SD/Digital) and Channel 702 (HD) Cablevision: Channel 46 (A) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)

Channel 46 (A) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD) Cablevisión Flow: Channel 306 (HD)

Channel 306 (HD) Dibox: Channel 203 (SD) and Channel 658 (HD)

Channel 203 (SD) and Channel 658 (HD) Movistar TV: Channel 305 (HD)

Channel 305 (HD) Claro TV: Channel 309 (HD)

Channel 309 (HD) Superchannel: Channel 37/44 (Analog), 423 (Digital) and 931 (HD)

Channel 37/44 (Analog), 423 (Digital) and 931 (HD) Cablehome: Channel 38 (A), 246 (D) and 856 (HD).

What channel is TNT in Chile?

Just as in Argentina, Chile will be able to enjoy the awards ceremony for the Golden Globes 2024 at 10.00 pm via the TNT signal:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD) YouVes HD: Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)

Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD) Entel TV HD: Channel 109 (HD)

Channel 109 (HD) Pacific World: Channel 66 (SD) and Channel 730 (HD)

Channel 66 (SD) and Channel 730 (HD) VTR: Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)

Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD) Claro TV: Channel 92 (SD) and Channel 592 (HD)

Channel 92 (SD) and Channel 592 (HD) Gtd/Telsur: Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD) Movistar TV: Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD) TV Zapping: Channel 52.

'Barbie' and Succession' are the productions with the most nominations in film and television, respectively, with 9. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

What channel is TNT in the United States?

The new edition of the Golden Globes It can also be seen in the United States, as it is the official television station of the awards season. The ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 5:00 pm (Pacific Time). Check here which channel you can tune in to the event:

Dish Network: Channel 138

Channel 138 DirecTV: Channel 246 (East) and Channel 245-1 (West, HD)

Channel 246 (East) and Channel 245-1 (West, HD) AT&T U-Verse: Channel 108 (East), 109 (West), 1108 (East, HD) and 1109 (West, HD)

Channel 108 (East), 109 (West), 1108 (East, HD) and 1109 (West, HD) Verizon FiOS: Channel 51 (SD) and Channel 551 (HD).

Golden Globes 2024: where to watch online?

Unlike previous years, the Golden Globes can be seen not only on the television signal, but also through streaming, the HBO Max platform, so if you have a subscription to said service, you will not have to pay a fee. additional cost to be able to see the award ceremony.