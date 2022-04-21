Coming Sunday 24 April it will finally be that time again: then we will kick off the fourth Ghent Motor Event.

The weather promises to be glorious, ideal for a day full of free test rides with all brands, a real bikers market (including an accessories village, an informative corner, an adventure corner…), a custom, cafe racer & scrambler meetinga kids corner, demonstrations, food trucks plus a large terrace, a mapped out tour route and much, much more. Do not miss it!

Be sure to follow the follow Ghent Motor Event Facebook page for updates of all kinds.

What? Ghent Motor Event, 4th Edition

When? Sunday 24 April 2022, from 9 am to 6 pm

True? Yachtdreef, Ghent.

Entrance, parking and toilets are free