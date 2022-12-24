Don’t miss it! cars with plates ending 9 or 0 in Mexico City must go to verification before the end of December.

Cars with CDMX license plates have to go through a process of verification and emission control every 6 months, so before the end of the year drivers must comply with this process, otherwise they will be subject to a fine.

To carry out the verification of the vehicle it is necessary to generate an appointment in the corresponding portal and not have traffic fines. The cost of this process is 628 pesos per month of December 2022.

In the case of not verifying the car, the fine amounts to thousand 924.40 pesos and you have 30 calendar days for you to make an appointment and take your car to this evaluation.

Do not forget to take the printout of the appointment together with an official identification, circulation card and payment of the fine to verify that everything is finally in order.