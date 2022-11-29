“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? Let him ask God that he doesn’t find me.” These were the controversial words of the Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez that they have him involved in a controversy with the Argentines.

Some of Messi’s friends, such as Kun Agüero and Cesc Fabregas, have come out in defense of the player.

However, the fight apparently is not going to be only on Twitter, since it was recently learned that Santiago Ponzinibbio, an Argentine UFC fighter, challenged the boxer to back Messi.

“If Canelo wants to play bad and fight, I’m ready, but don’t mess with Leo,” Ponzinibbio said for the Argentine outlet. ‘mdz’.

The 36-year-old fighter added that he will not allow the Argentine star to be disrespected, because “he is an example of an athlete, a good person and educated.”

It should be noted that Ponzinibbio, in his time in the UFC, has recorded 28 victories in 34 bouts, 15 of which came on the fast track. Although he has suffered two losses and just one win in his last four fights, he is gearing up for his next meeting against Lawler on December 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The video that caused Canelo’s fury

Canelo’s reaction came after a video circulated on networks in which Lionel Messi apparently steps on a Mexico shirt in the locker room, gesture that he understood as an offense to the selection of his country.

However, some former teammates of the Argentine player responded to the boxer that he does not know what is happening in a locker room or what was happening at the time the clip was recorded.

“Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about football and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat. And then if you see well, make the movement to remove the booty and accidentally gives him “wrote the ex-soccer player ‘Kun’ Agüero.

“You don’t know the person, you don’t understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game. ALL the shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go to the floor and are washed afterwards. And more when you celebrate an important victory “, added the Spanish Cesc Fabregas.

Canelo, unleashed on Twitter

Despite the criticism he has received, the Mexican boxer maintains his position that “it is an insult” that the Mexican shirt was on the floor.

In addition, he published Harsh statements against ‘Kun’ Agüerowhom he described as a “hypocrite” for defending Messi after, according to the boxer, he wrote to him through private messages on Instagram.

unfair ? Unfair what you did right now you write this and a minute ago you shit on my Instagram DMs you have to be clear and to the point. Rather you have to have eggs!!! https://t.co/j46MS4dU7U — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

