Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann has warned urgently against following the AfD's positions (archive photo). © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

The AfD is stronger than ever in the polls. But the rise of right-wing populists is not a purely German phenomenon, says the only Green Prime Minister. He advises reason.

Stuttgart – Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann has warned urgently against following the AfD's positions. “In the fight against extremes, you must not become extreme yourself. “You shouldn’t respond to their ranting with counter-sneering, but with reason, with clear arguments,” said the Green politician to the dpa in Stuttgart.

According to the Green head of government, it is wrong to believe that there is a single recipe against right-wing populism and the AfD. Kretschmann doesn't believe in the thesis that the AfD has been disenchanted in office: “I can only warn against that: to say, let them govern, then people will see what comes of it. The damage they cause along the way is too great,” he emphasized. “We have to make it clear: wherever they have something to say, things are getting worse, not better.”

Democracy under stress

The rapid rise of right-wing populists is not a German phenomenon, but a “fight all over the world,” said Kretschmann. Democracy is under stress. “What the AfD is caught up in is its narrative that you can restore the good old days, which upon closer inspection weren't that good.” You have to come to terms with the fact that part of the population is taking this path.

“We have to make sure that we get the problems solved and that there are no structural breaks. We are working on that. And we shouldn't stir up unnecessary controversies – such as about gender.” The Poles have recently proven that the rise of right-wing populism can be stopped.

Kretschmann is convinced that the rise of right-wing populists is not only a major threat to democracy, but also to the country's economic prosperity. “We have to tell people that very clearly.” And it is also important that the economy takes a position on this, which is happening more and more. Germany needs regulated immigration on a significant scale. dpa