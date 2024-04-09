Feel free to rinse your car, but just to be on the safe side, wait a little longer before washing your car thoroughly. The last bit of Sahara sand is still in the air today, but tomorrow it should be safe to wash the car. Since it will probably remain dry, there is a chance that nothing more will fall, but to avoid a case of 'just see', it is better to wait a while.

The English word for sanding is sanding. This says enough about the danger of the Sahara sand; If you're not careful, the sand acts as an abrasive and can cause small scratches in your paint. Fortunately, washing your car is not rocket science. 'Use your common sense' is the quick guide, and below you will find some tips on what not to do.

Do not work with a dry cloth

Since nowadays in the US they have to say on food packaging that the packaging itself is not edible, and because we are afraid that this stupidity could spread to the Netherlands, we will mention this again. Do not use a dry cloth to remove the sand from the car. Even if it's a microfiber cloth. You may not immediately see the scratches, but just wait until the sun hits the paint again.

Use plenty of water, but don't scrub without soapy water

The first step in cleaning a car is always to thoroughly hose it down. This way you can remove most of the sand from the paint. And any grain that is not on the car cannot cause scratches. Be careful not to damage vulnerable parts (such as window seals) with a high-pressure sprayer.

Don't take one small bucket

You want to remove the sand from the car. But if you use a small bucket when washing, it won't be long before the water is dirty and you're putting the Sahara sand back on the car. When cleaning a car, always use two large buckets. If you want to do it completely right, you can place a 'grit guard' at the bottom of the bucket.

Ordinary dishwashing liquid is also not a good idea

You don't always need expensive cleaning products. In your home, you can also use cheap bleach or vinegar instead of expensive mold cleaner. In the case of your paint, we would advise against using just any soapy water. Car shampoo also works as a kind of lubricant, which ensures that the dirt still on your paint is less likely to scratch. So you run the risk of scratches with dishwashing liquid.

Do not use a normal sponge

Also don't use an old slipper | Photo: © Clarence Tioh

If you have already emptied the bucket of detergent, also throw away the kitchen sponge. Or put it back in the kitchen, where it belongs. It is best to only use items that have been specifically developed for car paint, such as a car wash glove. The same applies here: otherwise you will get scratches from the Sahara sand on your paint.