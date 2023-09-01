Filling up with fuel for your car is very normal, but so are the mistakes that are made. You’ll fill up quickly, efficiently and safely if you don’t make these seven mistakes.

1. Lock or secure the fuel nozzle

In the Netherlands it is not even possible: securing the fuel pistol with a special lever so that you have your hands free. The reason is that it is forbidden for filling stations to offer such facilities. According to Beta, the interest group of gas stations, it is not allowed for environmental reasons. The fuel pistol can fall out and then start spraying wildly around it. Or the person serving it gets distracted or faints. This not only leads to possible environmental damage, but is also dangerous. It is possible and allowed abroad in most cases. Strangely enough, in the Netherlands it is allowed at so-called high-speed pumps for buses and trucks. Which is also not allowed in the Netherlands for the same reason: clamping your fuel cap between the handle of the fuel nozzle.

2. Not paying attention to the ‘secret arrow’

Not even many seasoned motorists know, but almost every car has a small arrow next to the gas pump symbol on the fuel gauge. This shows which side of the car the filler cap is on. Handy, especially if you're driving someone else's car. Incidentally, the fuel cap must be unlocked separately on some cars – for example on all plug-in hybrids. The button for this is usually located to the left of the driver's seat, in the console to the left of the steering wheel or at the bottom of the driver's door.

3. Wait until you can refuel on the side of the filler opening

It is of course more practical if the tank hose is on the ‘right’ side. But just as the old rule no longer applies in all cases that European cars fill up on the right and Asian cars on the left, the hoses are no longer as short and rigid as they used to be. This usually makes it easy to refuel from the ‘wrong’ side. Tip: in this case, first pull out the hose a bit and only then move it around the corner of the car. The hose often contains sand and dirt, which can otherwise scratch your car paint.

4. Let the fuel cap dangle

Many cars have a holder on the inside of the fuel filler flap for the screw cap of the fuel tank, so that it does not dangle against the metal and cause micro-scratches – which can be recognized years later as a dull spot or even rust. Try it. By the way: the fuel caps fitted by some manufacturers, which do not need to be unscrewed (they have a self-closing opening), can in some cases be retrofitted.

5. Filling up with the wrong fuel

Misfuelling can happen quickly, especially in someone else’s car: petrol usually ends up in a diesel engine (the reverse is rarely the case, since the pipe of the nozzle for diesel is larger than the nozzle for petrol). This happens to an average of about 40 motorists in the Netherlands every day, according to figures from the ANWB. Important: Do not start the engine. As long as the wrong fuel is only in the tank, pumping it out is usually sufficient. When you start the engine, you have to count on a repair of thousands of euros.

6 Fill the tank to the brim in summer

The fuel comes cool from a refrigerated underground tank and suddenly becomes as warm as the environment in the car. In the middle of summer it is better not to fill the tank to the edge of the nozzle. Otherwise, in the summer heat, part of the expanding fuel may escape through the tank vent. You will only be costing yourself unnecessarily.

7. Making calls while refueling

The fumes that escape during refueling are flammable. That is why it is forbidden to smoke at a gas station, because the open flame of a lighter or cigarette can cause a fire. For the same reason, telephone calls are also not allowed. A mobile phone is an electrical device and can cause small sparks. The risk of fumes igniting when using your mobile phone is small, but not zero. In the event of a fire, you should never pull the running tank hose out of the nozzle. Stop the fuel supply. The flame then usually extinguishes itself and it is virtually impossible for it to spill over into the tank. As a precaution, get a fire extinguisher and warn the gas station employee.