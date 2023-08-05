Putting on your seat belt is an action that you perform almost without thinking. But if you don’t do it completely flawlessly, you run more risks in the event of an accident. These seven things can go wrong.

Seat belts have probably saved millions of lives since the 1960s. The American car brand Ford introduced a car with seat belts in 1956. That was another classic low belt. Two years later, the Saab 93 was the first car to be fitted with seat belts as standard. In 1959, Volvo developed the three-point seat belt, the type that is still used today. Since then, seat belts have become increasingly commonplace. In the 1970s, seat belts became compulsory in the Netherlands.

The airbag, which has also been standard in almost all cars in recent years, is not a replacement for the seat belt, but an addition. The airbag is made for the occupants who are buckled in, because without a seatbelt you can shoot past the airbag and you can even be injured by the airbag. There are some mistakes to avoid around wearing the belt:

1. Not Watching Out’submarine‘

'Submarine' is the English word for submarine. In this case, this means the danger that you can shoot below the belt in the event of a collision. Due to gravity, bad posture and the vibrations of a car, a lap belt often creeps above the pelvis of the car occupants after only a few kilometers. While this may not seem like a problem, smaller occupants in particular can easily slip below the belt in the event of a crash. This will be 'submarine' and can lead to serious injury.

2. Using your hip belt as a stomach belt

The lap belt is so called because it has to support the pelvis in the event of a collision, so this belt has no place on the abdomen. If you partially slide down during a collision, the tensioned seat belt can already cause internal organ damage in collisions from 30 kilometers per hour. As the name suggests, the shoulder strap should go over the shoulder or collarbone. If it’s too high, the belt can cut into your neck in a crash, and if it’s too low, your upper arm can break. If your car has a seat belt height adjuster, use it.

2. Put on the twisted belt

A twisted belt can penetrate the soft tissue of your body and cause cuts. The belt itself may lose some of its effectiveness when the twisted area reaches the buckle.

3. Using a worn belt

If a seat belt has been caught in the door, kinked, stretched, already fraying, or used in an accident, it should be replaced as it may tear. The belt buckle should always be replaced at the same time.

4. Wearing thick clothing

After fastening the seat belt, you have to tighten the belt: the less the so-called belt slack, the fewer injuries – that is why newer cars have belt tensioners. If you wear a thick coat in winter, you should take it off completely or at least wear the lap belt under the coat instead of over it.

6. Full pockets

Nothing pointed, stable or breakable – ranging from a bunch of keys to a smartphone – belongs in pockets under your belt. The buckle of a belt can also be dangerous, for example because the handle of the buckle can be pressed into your body.

7. Not wearing seatbelts in the back

Many motorists wear a seat belt in the front and children in the back seat are almost always properly secured. Yet about 20 percent of rear seat adults do not wear a seatbelt. They put everyone in the car at risk. In the event of an accident, the heads of unseated rear seat passengers may collide with those of those sitting in the front. The argument that you can escape from sinking or burning cars faster without wearing a seatbelt is not valid: both problems are almost always preceded by getting into the water or a serious collision, in which you immediately get into trouble without wearing a seatbelt.

8. Don’t urinate before driving

When you start driving with a very full bladder, the risk of a so-called bladder rupture in an accident increases. That’s because your bladder is like a balloon: when you pee you deflate the balloon and when you hold your pee you inflate it. The seat belt can press into a full bladder with tremendous force in an accident, causing your bladder to rupture, which is a potentially fatal injury.