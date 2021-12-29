Don’t look up remains a favorite in the top 10 of Netflix Peru and it is not for less now that several users know that two Peruvians and tourist places of our beautiful country are part of Adam McKay’s film.

Don’t look up, so far, it continues to generate views and reviews, both positive and negative. Many classify it as a good film just because of its cast, as it was the first thing that struck most movie lovers.

We talk about level actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry and even cameos by Ariana Grande and Chris Evans.

Level cast from Don’t look up. Photo: Twitter / @ DontLookUpNews

In other key scenes from Don’t look up, we were able to see Peruvian figures André Silva and Ramón García at Playa Roja, Paracas, and the Historic Center of Lima, respectively. Although his participation was very brief, it does not detract at all from his performance in a production of such level.

In addition to them, as you read correctly, the Red Beach and the Plaza San Martín were the spaces exposed in Do not look up, with which tourism is promoted in our lands. But surely you are one of those who did not even know about the beautiful and unique Red Beach in the world, located in Peru.

The Red Beach in the Paracas National Reserve. Photo: broadcast

The Red Beach belongs to the Paracas National Reserve, in which there are other beaches being protected by the locals and the authorities. Paracas is within Pisco.

Why is the Red Beach that color?

The Red Beach has that reddish color due to the igneous rock called Pink Granodiorite that contains solidified magma inside. The sea hits the rocks and the waves drag fragments of these that accumulate on the shore, contrasting with the yellow and ocher colors of the cliffs themselves.

How to go to Red Beach?

It is very simple, much more if you live in Lima, a neighboring region of Ica. You can go on your own if you have a car or want to go by interprovincial transport and when you arrive in Ica continue with other vehicles in the area.

