Don’t look up, the most recent premiere of Netflix —Which features the appearance of two renowned Peruvian actors, André Silva and Ramón García—, has become the film with the most views on the Netflix platform in Peru.

The film’s post-credit scene is loaded with a lot of dark humor and stars actress Meryl Streep. The scene introduces us to some new creatures, the bronterocs. However, this wasn’t the only idea director Adam McKay had in mind.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman trailer features previously unreleased footage of Catwoman and the Riddler

Don’t look up is also positioned as number one in the top 10 Netflix US Photo: capture / Netflix

How did the post-credit scene emerge?

Spoiler alert! Next, we will put you in context by narrating some parts of the film, so if you do not want to be ‘spoiled’, we recommend that you do not continue reading. At one point in the plot, Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) works alongside President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and tech genius Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance). It is there when Isherwell reveals to Dr. Mindy that, thanks to his technology, he knows everything about him, even what his death will be like.

For her part, President Orlean is intrigued by this discovery, so she asks Peter to tell her about his future. The genie replies: “You will die eaten by a bronteroc” . These words leave the characters with the same doubt as the spectators: what is a bronteroc?

Meryl Streep is Miranda Priestly in Don’t Look Up. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies of 2021: The Power of the Dog and More

Post-credit scene

In this scene we can see how a group of earthlings manage to survive reaching a habitable planet. When the president descends to the place she is fascinated with a creature; however, the animal ends up throwing itself at her to devour her. “What’s that?”, asks one of the humans. Peter responds: “It must be a bronteroc.”

The director of the feature film, Adam McKay, said that while improvising a scene he decided that the character of Streep was going to escape from Earth to be eaten by a creature. “Mark, Meryl and I polished a bit more. Every time we said the creature’s name, it changed. In one shot, the bronteroc thing came out. When we filmed it, we thought it was very funny and that’s how it turned out “ McKay recounted.

Meryl Streep in the post-credits scene of Don’t Look Up. Photo: Netflix

What is Don’t look up about?

Two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media.

Don’t look up: cast

Here’s who the main actors in the film are: