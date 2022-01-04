Don’t look up He has been in the eye of the storm, either for his criticism of current society or for the cameos of the Peruvian actors André Silva and Ramón García. However, beyond the polarized opinions around it, many viewers recognize that the final scene moves away from dark comedy and into the thunderous and painful certainty of doing nothing in the face of disaster.

The last sequences of this film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, show us the main characters together with a small group of friends and their family having a quiet conversation.

It’s in that context that Dr. Mindy mentions, “The thing is, we,” he pauses, “really had it all, didn’t we? I mean, if we think about it “

Leonardo DiCaprio improvised emotional final phrase of the film.

A risky decision?

The director of Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, told Variety that the poignant moment is not only present in the film, but also felt on the set.

“That line was DiCaprio’s idea,” revealed McKay. The context in which it was decided to include it was while they were filming the dinner sequence in a house “with freezing cold”. In the process, the Hollywood star told director and script supervisor Cate Hardman about his plan.

“He said, ‘You know? I feel like I should say something. ‘ And he said the line, he didn’t even read it in character. And immediately Cate, who is a very tough Texan, and I cried, and my voice cracked a little. I just said, ‘Yeah, I think you should give it a try,’ ”added the filmmaker.

Don't look up by Adam McKay is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix.

But, although now it is one of the most emotional moments in Don’t look up, these lines were shortly after not reaching the final footage of the film.