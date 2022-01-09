Two weeks to premiere Don’t look up by Adam McKay On Netflix, it continues to be talked about, and no wonder, as it is now the third most viewed movie on the streaming platform. As if this weren’t enough, Don’t Look Up is nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes.

Leonardo DiCaprio played Dr. Randall Mindy in Don’t Look Up. Photo: Netflix

The film starring Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with performances by Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and Timothée Chalamet, has come to captivate to many viewers, as well as to disappoint them.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022: what’s going on with the Golden Globe Awards, will they be canceled?

However, its launch on Netflix has made it possible for subscribers of different ages to rate Don’t look up. In the various cinephile media, the public has valued them with the following score:

Rotten Tomatoes: 56%, but viewers approve with 76%

IMDB: 7.3

SensaCine: 3.8.

Level cast from Don’t look up. Photo: Twitter / @ DontLookUpNews

Which movies outperform Don’t Look Up?

So far, Don’t look up remains third in the list of the most watched films on Netflix worldwide. Red alert, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot is the winner, followed by Blind, with Sandra Bullock. Both productions swept over 364 and 282 million hours of views, respectively. Do not look above, currently, it exceeds 263 million.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: Andrew Garfield says “I love you guys” was born from him

Nothing detracts from the fact that the number can continue to grow, much more if it is a Golden Globe winner, an action that would motivate more users to see Don’t look up.

Meryl Streep in the post-credits scene of Don’t look up. Photo: Netflix

Don’t Look Up: Official Trailer