ICR Thursday, November 3, 2022, 9:49 p.m.



‘Don’t look into the eyes’, the latest feature film by Félix Viscarret, leads this week’s premieres in cinemas. The adaptation of ‘From the shadow’, the novel by Juan José Millás, is not the only Spanish premiere that hits the billboard this Friday. There are ’13 exorcisms’, ‘Vasil’, ‘The water’, ‘To enter to live’, ‘The lost letters’ and ‘Places we have never been’. Among the most outstanding international premieres are ‘The forging of a champion’, ‘Corten!’ and ‘Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths’.

Felix Viscarret don’t look in the eyes



Félix Viscarret directs this adaptation of ‘From the Shadow’, the novel by Juan José Millás. The film follows the footsteps of Damián (Paco León), a lonely guy with few words, who has just been fired from the company where he had been working for years. After destroying the cash register in a fit of rage, Damián hides in an old closet that travels in a moving truck and ends up in the house of a couple that he lives with his teenage daughter. Caught up in curiosity, he decides to carve out a habitable corner for himself at the back of a piece of furniture and meet his ‘new family’. Drama, humor and suspense go hand in hand in this feature film with a masterful Paco León.

Jacob Martinez 13 exorcisms



After a spiritism session held on All Saints’ Eve, Laura Villegas (María Romanillos) begins to behave strangely. Alarmed by the sinister behavior of her daughter and convinced that the devil has possessed her, her parents go to Father Olmedo (José Sacristán), one of the 15 exorcists authorized by the Vatican to intervene in cases of demonic possession. From there, a series of strange phenomena will begin to surround the protagonists of this story.

Daniel Graham The forging of a champion



Daniel Graham directs this story set in the early 19th century, when boxing was the sport of kings. Jem Belcher (Matt Hookings), a young and talented boxer, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Jack (Russell Crowe), fought to become the youngest champion in the history of England. This is the true story of the birth of boxing.

Michel Hazanavicius Cut!



Michel Hazanavicius, responsible for the fantastic ‘The Artist’, co-writes and directs ‘Corten!’, a film within a film. On this occasion, a group of friends is about to make a zombie movie in an abandoned building. Between technicians and reluctant actors, it seems that only the director is willing to invest the necessary energy to finish his low-budget horror film. But the unexpected appearance of authentic undead will disturb the original filming. The feature film adapts the Japanese ‘One Cut of the Dead’, by Ryoichi Wada and Shin’ichirô Ueda.

Isabel Coixet says that Avelina Prat’s first film is a “wonderful and delicate film, which remains in the viewer’s memory.” Starring the Bulgarian Ivan Barnev, the Spaniards Karra Elejalde, Alexandra Jiménez and Susi Sánchez and the British Sue Flack, the film tells the story of a Bulgarian immigrant, a singular man, who transmits kindness, passion, and a peculiar wisdom; who sees life differently and tells fascinating little stories… and the two months he spends in Spain, at Alfredo’s house, a lonely and unsociable man, and with his patrons at the bridge club, Carmen, an elegant widow and Maureen, a militant Irishwoman and advocate for social justice.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths



Shot in exuberant 65 millimeters, ‘Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths’ focuses on Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker based in Los Angeles who, after being named the winner of a prestigious international award, is forced to return to his native country, unaware that this simple journey will take him to an existential limit. The madness of his memories and fears have decided to go through the present, filling his daily life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With emotion and laughter aplenty, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions of identity, success, mortality, Mexican history, and the deeply emotional family ties he shares with his wife and children. The tape will arrive on December 16 on Netflix, but this Friday it will reach a handful of theaters on a limited basis.

Elena Lopez Rivera Water



In Elena López Riera’s first film, it is summer, in a small town in the southeast of Spain. A storm threatens to overflow the river that runs through it again. An old popular belief affirms that some women are predestined to disappear with each new flood because they have “the water inside”. Ana (Luna Pamies) lives with her mother (Bárbara Lennie) and her grandmother (Nieve de Medina) in a house that the rest of the town looks at with suspicion. In the midst of the electric atmosphere that precedes the rain, Ana meets José (Alberto Olmo) while fighting to throw away the ghosts.

Mikhaël Hers The passengers of the night



In the Paris of 1981 there is an air of change and hope. Elisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg) has just separated from her and she will have to face her new situation: support her two teenage children and take care of herself. She gets a job on the nightly radio show ‘The Night Passengers’ and there she will meet Talulah (Noée Abita), a troubled and very peculiar teenager, whom she decides to welcome into her house. The influence and free spirit of the young woman changes the trajectory of her lives forever.

Ernest Pagan Tutankhamun: the last voyage



On the occasion of the centenary of this discovery, ‘Tutankhamun: The Last Voyage’ offers, for the first time, the opportunity to meet the pharaoh and see how 150 objects were transferred from Tutankhamun’s treasures to the largest international exhibition ever dedicated to the young king.

Sebastian Lelio The Prodigy



Sebastián Lelio directs this adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s bestseller, starring Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy and Elaine Cassidy, among others. The action takes place in the Irish region of the Midlands, in 1862. Anna O’Donnell, an eleven-year-old girl, stops eating but miraculously remains alive and well. The English nurse Lib Wright is taken to the small little one where the girl lives to observe her. Numerous tourists and pilgrims flock to gaze at the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. Is the town home to a saint who “survive on manna from heaven” or are there more sinister motives? After a release limited to a handful of theaters, the film can be seen on Netflix from November 16.

Pablo Aragues and Marta Cabrera to enter to live



A couple, played by Bárbara Goenaga and Gorka Otxoa, have just found the house of their dreams. Everything is perfect until they realize that it is even better: the house gives them everything they ask for. But do they need all that? They will soon realize that if they stop asking, the house forces them to do so and if they don’t… they can end up just like the old tenants. A terrifying comedy to have a good time. The film features music by Zahara and his band with Martí Pernau, _juno.

Amparo Climent the lost letters



Written and directed by the actress, playwright and director Amparo Climent, ‘The Lost Letters. The jail and exile of republican women’ is a documentary feature film that has rescued the testimonies, documents, images and real letters of women reprisals after the 1936 Coup d’état, of those women victims of Francoism who suffered a double repression: the ideological and gender. Each letter is represented in history by an actress, in the places where the events narrated in the letter actually occurred or in a symbolic space of our country’s memory. Participating, among others, Marisa Paredes, Alba Flores, Julieta Serrano, Nora Navas or Tina Sainz.

Maurice Trouwborst Captain Nova



A fighter pilot must travel back in time to save the planet from an environmental disaster. But what nobody has taken into account is a side effect of time travel: during this process Nova turns into a 12-year-old girl. No one respects her opinions, except Nas, a teenage waif trying to keep the mysterious girl and her ADD flying robot out of the Secret Service’s reach. Now, the future of the planet depends on them.

Robert Perez Toledo Places we’ve never been



The posthumous film by Roberto Pérez Toledo opens this Friday simultaneously on Filmin and in movie theaters. Starring Belén Fabra and Francesc Corbera, the choral film follows the story of various characters. In it we find Elena, who has ordered dinner at home, but when she opens the door, she discovers that the delivery man is Manu, who was her great love. In another part of the city, Javier is a casting director about to test an actor with whom he has more than just a professional relationship. Not far from there, Eva is about to be unfaithful to her husband for the first time with a co-worker. Meanwhile, Marian and Oliver inaugurate the apartment that they have mortgaged for thirty years. And Carol and Orestes meet at a party attended by strangers ready to hug.