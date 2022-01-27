Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The municipality of Ahome remains in second place in detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Sinaloa, according to the latest technical report on the progress of the pandemic published by the State Secretary of Health.

According to the federal agency, as of Wednesday, January 26, there are a total of 1,460 active coronavirus patients in the entity, of which 94 are from Ahome, 63 from El Fuerte and three from Choix.

The highest incidence in active cases is Culiacán with 894 patients, followed by Mazatlán with 244, which makes Ahome at third municipality with more people infected with the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2.

Regarding new cases of coronavirus in Sinaloa, Ahome also maintains third place by registering 285 people with recent infections; while Culiacán and Mazatlán have 358 and 164, respectively.

In this ruble, El Fuerte has 55 new cases of covid-19 and Choix 7.

As for the recent deaths from Covid-19 in Sinaloa, there are 13 in Culiacán, 2 in Mazatlán, 6 in Ahome, 1 in El Salvador and 1 in Choix for a total of 23.

In contrast, 1,149 people defeated the coronavirus and recently obtained their medical discharges in the state of Sinaloa. Of this group, 427 are from Culiacán, 158 from Mazatlán, 279 from Ahome, 50 from Guasave, 80 from Navolato, 13 from San Ignacio, 46 ​​from El Fuerte, 4 from Badiraguato, 2 from Mocorito, 1 from Sinaloa, 16 from Angostura. , 40 from Rosario, 6 from Escuinapa, 2 from Cosalá, 21 from Elota and 5 from Choix.

Historical cumulative of covid-19 in North Sinaloa

Since the detection of the first case of Covid-19 to date, about 14,154 inhabitants of Ahome have overcome the disease, while 1,604 four have died.

In El Fuerte, 2,002 have recovered and in Choix 362 patients; in contrast, 263 and 43 deaths have been recorded, respectively.