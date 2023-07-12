Home page politics

From: Caspar Dohmen, Till Hoppe

Split

Carlos Ivan Simonsen Leal © André Horta/Imago

Carlos Ivan Simonsen Leal is President of the most renowned business school in Brazil. In the interview he talks about the rejection by the West and the conflict in the South China Sea.

This interview lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Europe.Table on July 6, 2023.

Mr Simonsen Leal, Commission President von der Leyen, wants to sign the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur by the end of the year. Do you think that is realistic?

I assume my country wants an agreement – assuming it’s what was signed in 2019. If the EU now sets other conditions, this must be checked. My question is: will these additional things be more important than the objective of the agreement itself? What we’re really discussing here is the relative importance of different issues. You should keep in mind that we have options. Good options.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

More commitment to climate protection in Brazil? “Important and right”

The EU is demanding from Brazil an additional commitment to climate protection and workers’ rights. Is Europe talking too much about human rights and sustainability?

No, I think that’s right and important. We see Europe as a stabilizing factor in a crazy world. But right now we are witnessing a major geopolitical shift.

You mean the great power duel between the USA and China?

Exactly. The biggest point of discussion is the US dollar’s role as a reserve currency. Because that is where all the leverage of the United States lies. That’s how they can maintain their $800 billion current account deficit, which is the cost of their armed forces, which they use to control the oil routes, the energy routes around the world.

Duel for supremacy in the South China Sea

China is also upgrading its military.

China has increased its military spending, but only enough to pose a burden to the US, not a real threat. That’s very clever. The second point is the Belt and Road Initiative, which is incomplete without Chinese military dominance in the South China Sea – it is the link to world markets. There could be a military standoff between China and the United States for supremacy in the South China Sea. Not Taiwan is important, but the oil connections to Japan and South Korea.

Why?

If the Chinese ruled this region, these countries would turn to Beijing, and the US dollar would potentially lose its role as a reserve currency. The Americans cannot allow that. So the point of contention is not Ukraine. The The real point of contention is China, the South China Sea. That will be an issue for the next 20, 30, maybe 50 years.

Where do you see Europe here?

Given the war in Ukraine, the Americans are indispensable to Europe. But geopolitics in Europe poses some dilemmas. One of them is: Can either side win the war without provoking an even bigger problem? If Ukraine wins the war, could that lead to a fragmentation of the Russian federation or a weakening of Russia, which is not good for Europe?

“Russia and Europe are being cannibalized”

Is this concern the reason why Brazil does not fully support the western stance?

No, Brazil needs phosphate. 70 percent of our phosphate comes from Russia. But we are against any war. We don’t like to see people killed and we don’t say who is right or wrong. Above all, we see a problem there. And we see that Russia is being cannibalized at the moment.

What do you mean?

China and the US are preparing for a major exchange of blows. Of course, given the opportunity, they will cannibalize their weaker partners. Russia must sell its oil to China and India at 60 percent of the price. Europe is also being cannibalized because it has to buy a lot of non-European weapons. This can be seen, for example, in the competition between the Patriot missiles from the USA and the French missile defense system SAMP/T. Germany wants the Patriots because it has seen how well they work against Russian hypersonic missiles. In a sense, today’s world is similar to the world of 1910 or 1955: Germany is in a bind.

What is the Brazilian interest in this geopolitical game?

We’d like to be far away, on Mars. Together with Germany, because we have similar values. I hope you see that our institutions are very strong. That was the reaction (Editor’s note: on the attack by ex-President Bolsonaro’s supporters on Congress) much faster than in the US to a similar situation.

Brazil is neglected: “You don’t see us as part of the western world”

In local perception, Brazil has recently come closer to Beijing, driven by economic interests.

Brazil is basically non-aligned. We want to trade with everyone and exchange ideas with everyone. We have a cultural fondness for Europe and think we are part of the western world. But you don’t see us as part of the western world. Maybe we should do more to belong to the western world. But given history, that certainly doesn’t mean we do what others want us to do.

The first summit meeting between EU and Latin American countries since 2015 will take place in mid-July. It seems as if Europe is rediscovering Latin America.

It’s about Europe’s status: For the USA, Germany comes in third or fourth place – after the American citizens, British and Japanese. As an investor in Asia, you are not number one either. Where Europe has real dominance as an investor is in Latin America – particularly in Mexico and Brazil. But the Asians are pushing into the Brazilian car market and will try to take the market away from the German and Italian companies. And they sell very good products.

Which brings us back to the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, and the EU Commission’s demand that Brazil in particular be committed to sustainability.

Brazil doesn’t deal with its image problems very well. We don’t understand how people in Europe perceive us. They don’t see us as a country that produces 85 percent of its electricity from hydropower, where most cars run on ethanol and are carbon neutral. Of course there are fires in the Amazon forest. We’re having problems, but the destruction of the forest seems to be under control for now.

Germany and Brazil: “There must be a certain trust”

Thanks to the new administration of President Lula da Silva?

Thanks to the protection mechanisms that were not completely destroyed by the last government. Of course, the question arises as to how the damage done can be repaired. That’s another question. But look: we are a country that has preserved its forests more than any other country. Where is the Black Forest? It’s not so black anymore, is it?

So what’s the problem with signing the additional declaration on sustainability that the EU would like to see?

The individual countries in the EU make different demands. There is a certain cacophony. The problem is: something was agreed, something was signed. And now new rules are being proposed which, at least for the moment, I don’t think are clear enough. Our President said something that I think is very wise. If you make a contract, can you handle all possible eventualities? Barely. So there has to be some trust.

The Greens in Germany in particular want to be able to impose sanctions if Brazil or the other three countries do not meet their sustainability obligations. Do you think this is a red line?

I’m not the government, but if I were in a government position, I would say, well, let’s be more specific. We are not schoolboys sanctioned by old colonial powers permit. We have other options. If we are not acting in good faith, it is better not to enter into the agreement. Some people in Europe don’t want an agreement for reasons that are just pretexts.

President Macron has called for farmers in Latin America to work to sustainability standards comparable to those in Europe. Do you see this as hidden protectionism?

Let me put it another way: do you really understand our conditions so well that you can say that we operate less sustainably than you?