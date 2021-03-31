At the same time he was winning a couple of awards during the The Game Awards 2020, Among us He announced that he would have a new map so that you could keep pointing out to your friends that they were suspects.

This news was very well received by fans of the game of Innersloth and it caused an important expectation, the problem is that the launch of this new map took more than three months and that annoyed a good number of people.

Now that the map is available to everyone, it’s a good time for you to update Among us and see all the surprises that are waiting for you. To this we must add that you can also buy something called Airship Skin Bundle, But, what is it about?

You see, the Airship Skin Bundle It comes with a total of 13 new hats, 3 skins, and a unique ‘murder’ animation that will blow your mind and watch it here.

This new attack that you can see in Among us It is executed in such a way that the impostor shoots lightning from his eye to take down his enemy in the blink of an eye. It’s something that’s kind of funny.

How much is the new Among Us DLC worth?

The moment that you were waiting for has arrived, how much do you have to pay for Airship Skin Bundle from Among us? The first thing you should know is that it is already available. Then, which will cost you 1.99 USD, a real bargain considering that you may be playing the base game for free.

It is worth noting that fans of Among us they were used to a business model, so it wouldn’t hurt if fans continued to support the project by purchasing the additional content.

What do you think of the new map that they just put into Among us? Do you think it is worth it or should they give something more to make the players really excited? Follow the conversation on our social networks and stay for more news on EarthGamer.

