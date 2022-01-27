The return of iconic sagas to video games

The franchises of Batman Y Harry Potter They are the most loved and important for Warner Bros. In addition to each having their respective films to be released, they will also make a return to the world of video games with Hogwarts Legacy Y Gotham Knights. A couple of titles that have their fans impatient.

It’s been over a year since this pair of titles was announced and they still don’t have a set release date. Increasing delays due to COVID-19 have made those waiting for them worry that we won’t see them this year. Fortunately, something has just been announced that could calm them down.

Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights are still standing for this year

Through a tweet, the CEO from warnermedia, Jason Kilar revealed that players will be enjoying this pair of titles this year. Although they are not mentioned as such, the publication is accompanied by images of both games. However, they still do not have an exact release date.

This tweet was part of a discussion about the future plans of warnermedia and the releases they have planned for 2022. In addition to a plethora of series and movies, the CEO indicated that they have a list of highly anticipated video games. Among them would be Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights.

Between Hogwarts Legacy Y Gotham Knights it seems that the most advanced would be the one related to Batman. After all, we’ve already had a chance to see its gameplay mechanics in action in an extensive video. On the other hand, fans of the magical world still don’t quite know what to expect in this new adventure.

If the comments of CEO they are correct and if the pandemic finally lets them breathe, then we will have another couple of titles to anticipate this year. hogwarts Legacy Y Gotham Knights could mean a big return of their respective franchises to video games. Let’s hope that both live up to their sagas and that the wait is worth it.

