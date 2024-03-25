The next March 31 ends the deadline to exempt one hundred percent car ownership payments in Mexico City (CDMX)so if you have not yet completed the endorsement process, it is your last chance.

The vehicle endorsement or ownership payment is a mandatory tax in 15 states of the Mexican Republic, which serves to pay the government for the simple fact of having and driving your car.

The Tax obligation applies to all owners of a car or motorcycleand its cost varies depending on the criteria that each entity applies, in Debate we share the details that apply in CDMX.

How much does it cost to own a car in CDMX?

He cost of vehicle ownership in CDMX It is 698 pesos for cars and 433 pesos for motorcycles, and although the payment is general, there are also criteria to obtain the 100% discount on your annual rental payment.

Keep in mind that if your car has three to four cylinders, the cost of ownership will be 455 pesos, for vehicles with five to six cylinders the price increases to 1,362 pesos and finally there are cars with eight cylinders or more that must pay an amount of 1,698 pesos. These costs are only for CDMX.

Requirements to obtain the 100% discount on tenure payment

Be natural or non-profit legal entities.

Pay the endorsement 2024.

That the value of your car does not exceed 250,000 pesos, including VAT, and once the depreciation factor has been applied.

Do not have holding debts from previous years.

Have a valid circulation card or make the payment corresponding to the negotiation.

Keep in mind that to make the endorsement payment online or by application if you are an account holder of banks such as: Banamex, BBVA, HSBC, Banca Mifel, American Express, Inbursa Banco, Scotiabank, Banco Azteca, Banjercito, Afirme, Banco Multiva, Banco Autofin, CI Banco, Banorte, BanCoppel, Santander, Banregio and Bank of America.