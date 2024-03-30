Are you still on vacation and want to go on a trip? Well, you're in luck, since the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) will maintain gasoline subsidies unchangedwhich allow the cost of fuel to remain low.

And since last March 22, it was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) that the application of fiscal stimuli through the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) to gasoline would allow the cost of fuel to decrease considerably.

Now, for the second week of the Easter holidays, it is expected that the fuel cost remains the same as beforeallowing the population to continue traveling and enjoying the country's tourist destinations.

For each liter of Magna gasoline, the Motorists will pay 4.88 pesos as IEPS, which represents a decrease compared to the 5.37 pesos of the previous week. This is due to the application of a fiscal stimulus of 20.90 percent, equivalent to 1.29 pesos per liter, which is the most significant increase recorded in 2024 for this type of fuel.

What is the cost of gasoline for the first week of April?

According to the GasolinaMX.com web portal, it is estimated that the national average cost of Magna Gasoline is 22.3 pesos, while Premium Gasoline is 24.19 pesos and Diesel is 24.02.

It should be remembered that the cost of fuel is variable depending on the area, since although the IEPS applies nationwide, each distributor decides the cost at which it will offer fuel to its customers.