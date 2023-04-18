The renowned representative of the craft market in San Cristóbal de las Casasin Chiapas, Jerome Ruizwas executed shot by two subjects who were on board a motorcycle this Monday in the New Hope neighborhood.

After Ruiz’s execution began to unleash a shooting in that city among alleged criminal groups, locks in some streets and highways, in addition to burning tires and other objects.

According to unofficial reports, Jerónimo Ruiz was the leader of the criminal gang “Los Motonetos”who caused panic and terror in the inhabitants, because even hooded men walked around with their high-powered weapons.

According to local media, people who were in the tourist walkways began to run and hide, even the businesses in the area lowered the curtains of their businesses to protect themselves.

Schools suspend classes

Some institutions such as Cecyte number 20 decided to suspend their classes until further notice, “with the aim of safeguarding the integrity of our community.” See also 'Gayest place in town', LGBT+ welcome mat scares away Bourbon missionaries. VIDEO