Some people get a second chance at life, but sometimes they don’t know how to take it and continue to lead a life of crime and end up behind bars again.
This is how members of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, arrested a subject who had been released from prison. Ixtlahuaca Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.
Presumably he had been released with a geolocation bracelet, due to his good behavior, and he had to go every week to sign, in order to continue his life in freedom.
However, after appearing in court to sign, as he had to do every week, he was once again caught committing a crime, after being caught committing an assault in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.
