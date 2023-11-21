Monday’s attack on FVD leader Thierry Baudet in a café in Groningen was the second in a short time. “It is not an incident, it fits into a pattern,” he said in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

This time he didn’t have to think long about where to look for the culprit. In front of the cafe, Baudet said, he had seen anti-fascist demonstrators. “I wouldn’t know where else this would come from other than the extreme left.”

During the press moment in Parliament, some of his injuries could be seen: a wound above his left eye. A second blow landed on the back of his head. According to the doctors, he had been lucky, Baudet said: if he had just hit somewhere else, things could have ended much worse.

A spokesperson for Antifascist Action North announced on Tuesday that the suspect arrested by the police, an underage young man, indeed belongs to the movement. “We disrupt and block meetings in our fight against fascism and right-wing extremism. This boy acted based on his convictions,” the spokesperson said A.D.

Extra security

Precisely after the previous incident, on October 26 in Ghent, FVD called for strengthening its own security. “Let us learn from the past,” the party board wrote to its members, after Baudet was hit with an umbrella by a Ukrainian man during a lecture. “Last Thursday evening, Thierry was attacked. To our dismay, the police stood by and watched without doing anything.” That letter was intended to raise money for extra security for the political leader.

The crowdfunding earned the FVD approximately €100,000. That money, Baudet said on Tuesday, “is almost gone already.”

The reference to lessons from “the past” by the FVD board indicates how heavy the shadow has been over this type of incident since the violent death of Pim Fortuyn in May 2002. This is all the more true since Baudet is one of the political heirs of the murdered politician. “Thierry finishes Pim’s work,” said Hans Smolders, Fortuyn’s driver, and later FVD MP in 2019 (although he broke with the party three years later). “They are both exceptional people, intellectual high flyers that we should be careful with.”

‘Pim Fortuyn is dead’

The name of the murdered politician also surfaced in Groningen. One of the young people who first stood outside the café and later at the police station had ‘Pim Fortuyn is dead’ painted on his jacket. The text was grist to the mill of Baudet’s supporters. They have been complaining for some time about the demonization that, according to them, both politicians have suffered – and that this also occurs within the ‘mainstream media’.

Like this was included in the RTL programme Beau in May 2022 openly fantasized about violence against the FVD leader: “Do you ever feel like punching Thierry Baudet in the nose?” football analyst and television presenter Hans Kraay Jr. asked then Denk faction chairman Farid Azarkan, who responded negatively to Kraay’s question. Also It was remembered on Monday evening to a video of a TV program This was the news from two weeks ago. In it, comedian Jan Jaap van der Wal downplayed the blow with the umbrella in Ghent (“There was a sound effect underneath”).

Baudet’s supporters are not the only ones concerned about the safety situation of their leader. “These types of incidents are blood-related and can easily worsen towards what happened in 2002,” says Berrie Hanselman. He was an analyst at the BVD and AIVD for forty years, specializing in extremist movements on the left and right. In that position he followed Antifa, animal activists and the International Socialists, among others. Hanselman is currently working on a dissertation on the extreme left.

He points out that a series of threats and incidents preceded Fortuyn’s murder at the time. “It was no different at Baudet in recent years.” Previously, in 2017, the FVD party office in Amsterdam was smeared with paint and a dirty substance was pushed through the letterbox. The so-called Radical Anarchist Feminist Front, a previously unknown group, signed for this.

During an anti-racism demonstration in 2019 in Nijmegen, a demonstrator shouted: “If you want to shoot Thierry, say daddy.” She was sentenced to 100 hours of community service. At the same time, a lecturer from Utrecht University wrote on Facebook: “Volkert, where are you?”, a reference to the murderer of Pim Fortuyn. The teacher received a conditional discharge from the university, the Public Prosecution Service saw no reason for criminal prosecution.

Crowdfunding

Just like Baudet’s supporters, former AIVD member Hanselman is irritated by the ridicule of celebrities and others about the incidents and threats against Baudet. “That attitude encourages laxity,” he says, in order to actually improve Baudet’s safety situation.

FVD finances part of Baudet’s personal security itself. “I have complained about this before,” he said on Tuesday afternoon. The politician wants more government resources made available for private security guards. Incidentally, the Monitoring and Security Service of the NCTV also contributes to the security of Baudet – although it is not clear how exactly.

Former AIVD member Hanselman says he hopes that the services will take the situation seriously and “take another good look at their information position within the extreme left.” Baudet also said on Tuesday afternoon: “I would like to ask the services: are you sufficiently aware of this threat? Is this now being addressed?”

In addition to all the similarities between Fortuyn and Baudet, former AIVD member Hanselman also sees important differences. For example, the last two violent incidents in Ghent and Groningen appear to be rather amateurish cases, especially compared to the fanatical environmental activist and shooter Volkert van der Graaf. By the way, that was not the first attack on Fortuyn: during his campaign he had three pies thrown in his face.

And furthermore: the FVD leader now does not come as close to the Torentje as Fortuyn did at the time. Before the Groningen incident, Baudet scored four seats in the polls, and Fortuyn’s party had a serious chance of becoming the largest in the Netherlands at the time. “That makes a significant difference to the way in which a politician is seen as a threat by the extremist left,” says Hanselman.

House of PVV member defaced

Given this proximity to power, Hanselman notices that the number of extreme left-wing actions against Geert Wilders remains limited. The heavily guarded PVV leader is – according to various polls – involved in a race to become the largest party in the Netherlands. The PVV also has a chance to be involved in coalition discussions for the first time in years as one of the winners of the elections. “The PVV has been left relatively alone so far,” says Hanselman, “something I didn’t actually expect – although Wilders’ intensive security is of course a deterrent.”

An exception to this was the defacement of the home of a member of Parliament for the PVV in Boelenslaan, South-East Friesland, in early November. Harrie Graansma’s white-painted house had red paint on it: ‘PVV get rid of it’ and ‘Get on’. A “sad thing,” said Member of Parliament Harrie Graansma Omrop Friesland. “It’s the third time already. But we’re not making a drama out of it. The pot of white paint is still ready.”

Although a performance in Zwolle, on the evening immediately after the attack in Groningen, was canceled, Baudet has no further interest in stopping the campaign. He still wants to travel through the country by bus on election day. “We must continue our campaign,” he said in Parliament on Tuesday, “to show that we do not bow down.”