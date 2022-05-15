If we talk about Netflix and Spanish productions, titles like “La casa de papel”, “Elite” and the recent “Welcome to Eden” immediately come to mind. However, a comedy film from the same country released in theaters in 2021 —and which is not original to the streaming platform— has managed to position itself in the top 10 and leave behind other content that is currently trending.

It’s a fun story that turns a simple situation into something completely fun and relatable for both young and adult viewers — especially older ones.

“The Perfect Family” is available on Netflix. Photo: Universal Pictures

We refer to “The perfect family” a Universal Pictures film that premiered a little less than a year ago in Spanish cinemas and has now arrived on Netflix to make more than one laugh.

What is “The Perfect Family” about?

“The Perfect Family” presents the case of Lucía, a married, high-class woman who, when the time comes, goes to her son’s girlfriend’s house to meet her.

But soon his dream of having a politically correct family is complicated when he discovers that the partner of his only descendant, Sara, is a daring, liberal woman with customs that are totally opposed to what is elegant.

What’s even worse, a wedding is being planned, so the culture clash between the two families quickly becomes a trigger for completely hilarious situations.

This fun comedy stars Belén Rueda, José Coronado, Gonzalo de Castro, Carolina Yuste, Gonzalo Ramos, Jesús Vidal, Pepa Aniorte, Pepe Ocio and María Hervás.

The film is directed by Arantxa Echevarria and has earned several positive comments from the Spanish press.