Meri Zorz managed to escape the murderous rampage of her client, she took refuge in a newsstand. The man escaped and took his own life

Meri Zorz she is the lawyer stabbed by her client Giuseppe Silvestrini, a 53-year-old nurse, who took his own life after the insane act. When the police tracked him down in a family farmhouse, he was already dead.

The lawyer had been following her case for some time, but something must not have gone well with the client. Giuseppe, at the height of an argument, rushed with a knife towards his lawyer, injuring her. Then he ran away, reached a family home and ended up taken the life.

Meri Zorz begged him not to kill her, asked him to think of her daughter. She managed to escape her fury at her and she is taken refuge in a newsstand located near his law office.

It was the shopkeeper himself who reassured her ea call for help and authorities. The lawyer was taken to the emergency room of the Oderzo hospital. she was treated and hospitalized with a thirty-day prognosis. Fortunately, her condition is not serious.

It is not yet clear what happened. From the first investigations, it emerged that the civil lawyer had been following theinheritance from the nurse’s father, shared with the two brothers. A building and some land belonging to the family business. However, it is not clear what triggered the customer’s anger. Perhaps due to stress or slow and expensive bureaucracy. Whatever the reasons, during the argument, Giuseppe pulled a knife and wounded Meri Zorz.

Hand and shoulder wounds. Then, she ended up on the ground and the man ran away, perhaps he thought he had committed the crime. He took refuge in a family farmhouse and took his own life.

The community is in shock, luckily the lawyer survived. She is very well known in the areaboth for her work and for having been city councilor.