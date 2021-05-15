ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

The campaign for the federal election campaign has not yet started. Allegedly, however, Markus Söder wants to do his own thing here.

Munich / Berlin – It is now certain that the Union with Armin Laschet (CDU) will go into the federal election campaign. The conflict between the NRW Prime Minister and Markus Söder (CSU) has still not completely settled. Bavaria’s Prime Minister is said to have announced in the CSU parliamentary group that there will also be “posters with my head”. He wants that mirror have learned from group members.

Bundestag election: Söder supposedly wants to advertise his face in Bavaria

Söder has probably stated that they “don’t just want to show Armin” before the federal election. The Bayern boss justified his project with his popularity with the base. In one pictureIn the last interview, he emphasized that he was “not at all” annoyed at not having become a candidate for chancellor in the end.

Before Laschet got the job, he struggled with Söders doing better in polls. In a current survey by the ZDF “Politbarometer”, Söder is still more popular. In the evaluation of the ten most important politicians, Söder gets a value of 1.3 on a scale from minus five to plus five. Laschet scores significantly worse with 0.2. By the way, the most popular is Angela Merkel with a value of 2.2.

Video: “Didn’t help us”: AKK criticizes the dispute over the K question between Laschet and Söder

So Söder’s concerns are not entirely unfounded. This is also shown by another recent poll by the Politbarometer. Among CDU and CSU supporters, only 55 percent consider Laschet suitable for the office of Federal Chancellor. The base does not seem to be particularly strong behind Laschet. Especially in comparison with the other parties. Annalena Baerbock (Greens) receives significantly more support from within her own ranks with 85 percent. With 73 percent, Olaf Scholz also has stronger support from SPD fans. ZDF published the results on May 7th.

ZDF Political Barometer: As Federal Chancellor: in is suitable:

Candidate: in All Followers: inside their own party Annalena Baerbock 43% 85% Olaf Scholz 42% 73% Armin Laschet 37% 55%

Perhaps things will turn out quite differently and Söder’s face will be featured on the posters not only in Bavaria, but all over Germany. In political Munich there should be talk of “Wolfratshausen 2”. In 2002, today’s Chancellor Merkel met the then Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber (CSU) and gave him the candidacy for chancellor at a meeting in Wolfratshausen, Bavaria. (lb)