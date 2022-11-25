More than half of electric drivers are simply not in a hurry and rarely use fast charging.

Electric driving. Some have been doing it for a long time and others are still new to the land of electric cars. To gain insight into the charging behavior of current drivers, the Association of Electric Drivers (VER) has conducted research into fast charging.

Fast charging not popular

The VER conducted specific research into fast charging along the highway and guess what? more than half (51.1 percent) rarely use fast chargers. 3.7 percent even say they never use a fast charging station.

On the other hand, you have a group of 1.1 percent that (almost) always charge at such a fast charger. A good 5 percent do this often and 38.8 percent regularly. FastNed and Shell ReCharge therefore build less than 40 percent of all those charging stations.

Charging at home

Charging at home is of course much easier. You come home, plug in and your solar panels ideally fill your car. Even better is to plug in at work at the expense of the boss. Perhaps the boss’s electric cars are the customers of the fast chargers. Otherwise you have to pay for it yourself or set up an administration of charging at home.

Unclear

A few more numbers. More than 82 percent of drivers indicate that they only use the fast charger along the highway. A long journey is the main reason.

Furthermore, more than 40 percent find it unclear where the fast charging stations are located. They are poorly marked and once at the service area you have to guess whether you have to go through the gas station or through the parking lot. One third of the electric drivers rate the findability of the charging stations as poor.

This article Don’t hurry: fast charging not popular! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Dont #hurry #fast #charging #popular