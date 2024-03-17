I am not lawyermuch less expert in labor issues; but I am aware that the Federal Labor Law is clear in establishing that one of the causes for termination of the employment relationship without responsibility for the employer is the absence of the worker, without justified cause, on more than three occasions in a period of thirty days.

On the other hand, electoral legislation establishes that those servers that look for a new position of popular election must separate from his positions ninety days before election day, with the exception of federal legislators who want to be re-elected or seek a place in the opposite House – Senators either Deputies.

So, to whom do legislators owe? Ideally, they should be at the service of their constituents and, in this sense, they indirectly become their employees by being elected by them and their salary paid for by the taxes paid by them.

Even though those in the situation described above act within the framework of the law by not separating from their positions, resigning from them is not a legal but a moral obligation. Is it ethical to maintain a job based only on the essential minimum? From my point of view, no. Many argue that they will attend to their campaigns on days when there is no session scheduled; However, legislative work is not limited to attendance at plenary sessions.

Furthermore, let's be honest, their mind and effort are focused almost exclusively on campaign issues, and I do not judge them for it, it is normal for “personal” issues to be reflected in work performance; But, they hold a position of utmost importance which, at this moment, they do not serve with the level that their constituents deserve.

What should they do? Give up. I do not know if the reasons for remaining in office are due to financial reasons or if they simply refuse to part with their title. Regardless of the reason, give your substitutes a chance, the reason for their existence is precisely this, not to leave the seat or seat unattended.

We have seen many cases of public servants, of all colors, who, in an act of extreme congruence, separate themselves from their position in order to attend to health or personal issues that, due to their magnitude, do not allow them to perform. of his position with the required attention, bravo.

Why can't you?

