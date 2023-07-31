Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Green boss Ricarda Lang was confronted in the “summer interview” with the fact that the Greens had already approved an AfD application, comments Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © M. Popow/Imago/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

At its party conference, the AfD showed where the path is leading them, namely further and further to the right. The established parties must be careful not to fall into their traps. By Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – In order to be successful, Europe’s right-wing moves into the middle, like Italy’s post-fascists led by Giorgia Meloni, or it is at least verbally moderate, like France’s Ressemblement National led by Marine Le Pen. The German AfD chose the opposite path at its party conference. Its spiritual leader Björn Höcke slammed the door to the center with a bang when he declared war on the EU and pushed through a close follower as the top candidate for the European elections with a clear mandate: “This EU must die so that the real Europe can live.”

The alternative goes further and further on its way into self-imposed isolation. This should make it clear to all democrats (including some frustrated ones in the eastern CDU): There can be no alliances with an AfD that wants to destroy Europe, lean on Putin’s Russia and is willing to sacrifice the hard-earned prosperity to yesterday’s demons . This firewall must stand.

The AfD makes fun of setting up traps

But what remains is that of Friedrich Merz in his controversial summer interview aptly described challenge, which consists in the fact that local politicians have to deal with situations that have been democratically elected by the citizens, such as the mayor or district administrator of the AfD.

Greens leader Ricarda Lang had to learn how little help supposedly edgy party congress resolutions did when she was confronted on camera with the fact that Greens had also approved an AfD application for subsidies for a theater in her own constituency. Does Mrs. Lang now want to throw them all out of the party? Then the Greens in the East would soon have a few fewer members.

The AfD makes it fun to set up traps and show everyone else. Or to present yourself as a poor victim of exclusion by the established. For now, a lot would be gained if the forces of reason treated each other less ruthlessly and hypocritically and stopped beating each other with the Nazi club.