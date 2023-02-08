A cartoon from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked much anger in Turkey. The drawing shows the devastation of the major earthquakes, accompanied by the text: ‘It is not even necessary to send tanks!’

Charlie Hebdo shared the cartoon on social media on Tuesday as drawing of the day and then received many negative reactions. Critics say this has nothing to do with humor or freedom of expression and merely mocks the thousands of victims of the disaster. People outside Turkey are also furious about the drawing. Dutch people on social media call the cartoon ‘disgusting’ and ‘tasteless’, among other things.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Chinese ambassador denies sending weapons to Russia and Ukraine

The most popular reaction under the message refers to the attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo in 2015: ‘Even the Turks were then Charlie Hebdo to share the pain and today you dare to mock the suffering of an entire people. You have to be really gutsy to do that while there are still babies under the rubble waiting for help.” The world then sympathized with the hashtag #jesuischarlie.

Thousands of people have been killed in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Tens of thousands have been injured and the death toll is expected to rise further.

Also anger in Iran

A month ago, the magazine from France already angered Iran. The magazine mocked Ayatollah Khamenei. In one drawing he was seen wearing a bombshell as a turban, in another he wore a billowing dress à la Marilyn Monroe. The country also called those drawings “offensive and inappropriate.”



See also 'Torn', the film that heals the wound suffered by Conrad Anker and his impostor syndrome

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.