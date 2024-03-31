Home page politics

Former Trump adviser Bolton warns that Trump's re-election could make the Kremlin rejoice. But he does not see democracy in the USA in danger.

Washington – Almost six months before the US election There is growing concern in many circles of the population that the elected president will win again Donald Trump. In addition to his positions on issues such as immigration, climate change and foreign policy, critics primarily fear that another Trump term in office will undermine democracy USA could cause lasting damage.

One reason for concern is Trump's hints that he would like to become a dictator for a day. But another point comes into play here: the memory of them Events of January 6, 2021when US neo-Nazis, conspiracy believers and fans of the elected president stormed the Capitol to demand the confirmation of Trump's successor Joe Biden to prevent. Three people were killed and several police officers took their own lives as a result of the events.

Famous image: At the 2018 G7 summit in Canada, John Bolton (2nd from right) stands behind his seated President Donald Trump (r.).

Election in the USA: How dangerous would a second term in office be for Donald Trump?

Trump's role in the storming of the Capitol has since been at the center of heated debates, with many critics calling it an attempted coup. In addition, several members of his legal team have already been sentenced to large fines for falsely accusing people and companies of election fraud in several cases. Months before the election, Trump himself and several of his family members had also begun to doubt a possible election result that did not confirm Donald Trump as US President.

A former Trump employee who now always criticizes the ex-president is the former U.N.-Ambassador and Security Advisor John Bolton. In a recently published interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro He expressed extreme skepticism about the fears of many Trump opponents and emphasized that Trump “doesn’t have the brains” to assert himself as a dictator. Nevertheless, according to Bolton, a new term for the Republican could have serious consequences.

Possible Trump re-election in the USA: Democracy is not in danger

This is what Bolton emphasized in his interview, according to a translation of the British newspaper The Telegraph, that the American constitution and the country's institutions are too “strong” to be shaken by Trump: “Trump has already attacked them by trying to cast doubt on the election results and has failed. He couldn't steal the election while he was in the Oval Office, and he won't be able to steal it from Mar-a-Lago in November.” According to the constitution, an extension of his term of office in the event of an election victory is also ruled out.

When asked whether Trump had any intention of making the US react as a dictator, Bolton said: “He doesn’t have the sense to do that. He’s a real estate developer, for fuck’s sake!”. According to Bolton, there are still enough reasons for concern. For example, the ex-president's former security advisor could imagine that Trump would want the USA to leave the EU NATO could advance.

Election in the USA: Why leaving NATO would be possible under Trump

Bolton had previously announced several times that a Trump election victory could be celebrated, especially in the Kremlin, because support would be needed Ukraine by Trump's Republicans should be significantly weaker than under Democratic leadership in the White House. This is already evident in the current blockade of aid to Ukraine by Republican members of the US Parliament.

Furthermore, be also a possible NATO exit a recurring theme for Trump Russia under those in power Wladimir Putin Bolton said: “When Trump has an idea, he comes back to it again and again. Every now and then something distracts him, he forgets it, at some point he remembers it and acts accordingly.” For this reason, Bolton believes that the USA leaving NATO is a “real possibility”. (saka)