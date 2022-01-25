Don’t have Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, or another streaming app? Don’t worry, luckily there are dozens of applications that make series and movies available to you at no cost. In this note we will tell you three of them.

Although in recent years streaming platforms have gained more and more ground, especially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that confined billions of people to their homes, the truth is that not everyone has the solvency to be paying the monthly installments.

That is why the fact that there are applications that allow Internet users to enjoy series and movies totally free is a gift. Some of these are even available on televisions with Android TV or Apple TV and are compatible with google chromecastwhich allows you to enjoy them on the big screen, beyond cell phones or tablets.

Read more: This is how WhatsApp Plus works, the favorite application of toxic and infidels

pluto tv

One of the best applications to enjoy a wide variety of series and movies on Pluto TV, a streaming platform that joined forces with Google last year and together they made available a live TV service with over 300 free channels.

Because Pluto TV is financed by advertising, the user will have to watch some advertisements from time to time. However, to be able to access its content, it is only enough to download the app, available for the operating systems Android and iOSor enter your web portal, without the need to create an account.

vix

Another application that has a good catalog of free series, movies and children’s content is Vix, the app that is widely known by Latin American users for having productions focused, most of the time, on Latin America. It is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Tivify

Finally, another of the alternatives to enjoy movies and series at no cost is Tivify, whose offer is mainly made up of the DTT channelsmaking more than 80 channels available.

Read more: What does Chromecast offer, the technology that can save you thousands of pesos?

Although it has a monthly subscription, the streaming service recently added the free plan, which, although it does require you to register with a free account, has the advantage of not having ads or reducing the quality of the paid product. Also, you can download it for both Android and iPhone devices.