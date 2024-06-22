Those who intend to obtain US citizenship but are unable to pay the corresponding cost, Under certain circumstances, they can request that the process be carried out free of charge. However, to do so, a series of specific requirements must be met.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recognizes that there are people who do not have the resources to pay the fee corresponding to their procedures. In the case of citizenship by naturalization, Normally an applicant would have to pay US$760, but there is an alternative to complete the process for free.

According to the agency, those who comply with the requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Law with respect to military service, are eligible for a fee waiver, so they will be able to carry out the entire process without having to pay anything.

The above only Applies to current or former military service members who received an uncategorized discharge from service and who may be eligible for naturalization under sections 328 and 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

It should be said that previously only those who were discharged from military service under honorable conditions could access this option. Now it is open to more categories and even Those who have been denied in the past regarding waiving the representation fee can apply again.

It is important demonstrate that you do not have the money to take care of this procedure and file with Uscis Form I-912 or Application for Fee Waiver.

How to get a discount on the citizenship process?

The only case in which it is possible to carry out the citizenship process through naturalization for free is if you have belonged to the military service. However, Anyone can request a reduction of the corresponding rate.

If the documented annual income for your household does not exceed 400 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, then To obtain US citizenship you can request a reduction in the fee which will go from US$760 to US$380.

It will be essential that you submit supporting documentation along with your application and when you submit Form N-400, also attach Form I-912 or Application for Fee Waiver.

Consider that if you are going to request the discount You must carry out the procedure directly by postal mailIn these circumstances, it is not possible to carry out the process online.