If you have not yet been able to hunt an Xbox Series X, today may be your lucky day, since Xbox Spain has just confirmed that Today at 19:00 there will be Stock Xbox Series X in the Microsoft Store.

The difficulties in obtaining Stock of the new Microsoft console have been extending since the day of its departure, so each announcement of new stock is seen almost as a new event among fans of the brand, who eagerly await the opportunity to get their next-generation console.

Xbox Series X stock available on Media Markt

The console can be purchased for its regular retail price of € 500, and you will also have the possibility to add another Xbox controller for a reduced price, in this case, € 12 less in the case of Xbox Series X and S controllers and € 18 less for an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

Today at 19:00 there will be Stock Xbox Series X in the Microsoft Store

The stock will open today at 19:00 CEST, and you can access it through the following link http://bit.ly/3bg1P7o

We recommend that you try to access the purchase link a while before, since pages tend to clutter due to the heavy traffic they have to endure in situations like this. For the rest, you can browse our updated list of stores with stock (when there is one) here.

