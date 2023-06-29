There are countries where they do everything they can to not let you live. And by that we mean especially in traffic.

Aaaaaah, it’s almost July again. That means leaving things as they are in the Netherlands and – with or without the caravan – crossing the borders. Enjoy a well-deserved holiday in a distant and warm country. What could go wrong, you might think?

Well, in many countries very little can go wrong. Everything is well organized there. But unfortunately there are also countries where things are a bit less in order and that is often immediately reflected in the traffic. So here’s some travel advice if you want to have the best chance of returning from vacation alive.

These are the countries with the most dangerous roads

The AD has found out for us where the risk of dying in a traffic accident is greatest. And they have limited themselves to the EU and some countries that are in Europe, but are not members. And it may not surprise you, but the countries with the most dangerous traffic are mainly to the east of us.

We have made a list for you and on it you can see in which country the most deaths occurred in traffic, measured on a million inhabitants. So you should not go on holiday here, unless you do not necessarily want to return alive.

1. Romania 86 dead per million inhabitants

2. Bulgaria 78

3. Croatia 71

4. Portugal 63

5. Latvia 60

So let’s leave that week in Portugal for what it is, I didn’t have the rest of the countries high on the list anyway. Although, Croatia seems to be beautiful. Anyway, which countries do you have to go to if you want to return to the Netherlands without dents or a wooden jacket? We have a list of that too.

1. Sweden 21 dead per million inhabitants

2. Norway 23

3. Iceland 24

4. Denmark 26

5. Switzerland 31

Conclusion; in the north they can drive, in the east they can’t and in the south it’s a bit in between. Then you can take it into account. Whether you bring a helmet when you load the Corolla with spuds and peanut butter for a well-deserved vacation in Bulgaria.

You’re welcome and enjoy the weekends off!

