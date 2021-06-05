It is normal for any pain you feel in your body to affect your psychological state, so you find yourself without feeling resorting to painkillers to put an end to your suffering.

However, many do not realize that the kitchen is full of natural painkillers that will end your pain quickly and without any damage to the stomach, side effects or negative symptoms.

Doctors and nutrition experts advise to resort to these natural elements from time to time to relieve pain, except of course in cases where it is necessary to resort to medication for pain, which has no alternative in treatment.

Among the most prominent and successful home remedies for pain relief, according to nutrition experts:

1– ginger

It contains effective pain-relieving properties as it is anti-inflammatory, and relieves muscle and joint pain.

2– the Garlic

It is considered a natural antibiotic that helps treat arthritis and is used to treat a cold.

3– carnation

Chewing cloves helps get rid of gingivitis and toothache, according to Al Arabiya.

4– mint

It has soothing properties for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and helps relieve sore throats and abdominal pain.

5- white vinegar

It is placed on the site of a bee, wasp or jellyfish sting to relieve pain.

6- Red pepper

A powerful analgesic for musculoskeletal pain, it gives a local burning sensation, which results in numbness for some time in the pain area.

7- Cinnamon

Stimulating blood circulation, which contributes to pain relief, and can be used in the winter to warm the body and for people with poor peripheral circulation.

8- turmeric

It helps relieve chronic arthritis pain and is used to treat infections, bruises and sprains, according to Al Arabiya Net.